Brinkley Morgan Partner Julia Wyda to be Sworn in as 99th President of the Palm Beach County Bar Association

Boca Raton, FL – Brinkley Morgan Partner Julia Wyda, a member of the firm’s Marital & Family Law Practice Group, will be sworn in as the 99th President of the Palm Beach County Bar Association on June 16, 2021. She will take the role after serving as the organization’s President-Elect for the past year.

Ms. Wyda will lead the voluntary bar association, which was founded in 1922 with the mission of serving its members, fostering professionalism and enhancing the public’s understanding and awareness of the legal system. Its members are active in providing public service activities and giving back to the community.

Ms. Wyda has served on the Board of Directors of the Palm Beach County Bar Association since 2013, before becoming its president-elect in 2020. She is a former president of the Palm Beach County Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Section.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, the installation of the Association’s officers and board of directors will not take place at its traditional annual gala at The Breakers. Instead, the officers and board of directors will be sworn in by the Honorable Jonathan Gerber at the Fourth District Court of Appeal. This event will be recorded and shared with its members. The Palm Beach County Bar Association is asking its members to support the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County by donating what members would have otherwise spent on the gala to Legal Aid. Due to COVID-19, the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County has experienced increased requests from families facing eviction, families and individuals struggling with domestic violence, parents dealing with education issues as their children have fallen behind during the pandemic either because of a lack of technology or other resources, and individuals attempting to navigate the complex unemployment system. The Palm Beach County Bar Association and the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County have a long history of supporting each other and working together to help the community. Ms. Wyda hopes that this year will be no exception and the Association’s members will donate to Legal Aid so low-income members of the community receive the legal representation and help they need during this difficult time.

AV Preeminent® rated by Martindale-Hubbell, Ms. Wyda concentrates in all areas of marital and family law, including dissolution of marriage, paternity, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, cohabitation agreements, and child dependency.