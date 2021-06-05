5 Most Reliable Tractor Brands

Agricultural machinery companies are taking many steps to find a buyer. There are few legendary tractor brands in the world, the reputation of which has been unconditionally confirmed by many years of operation.

Over the many years of their existence on the international market, their names have become household names and are perfectly coordinated with quality and reliability. Recognized worldwide brands include New Holland, JCB, Claas, Kubota farm and utility tractors, and John Deere, which can be found at https://www.tractor-specs.net/john-deere-tractors. Durability, quality, and reliability are, of course, the motto of each of the companies represented here.

Kubota

Kubota offers a complete line of tractors, which offer excellent power, performance, and compactness. These machines maintain the performance and maneuverability of compact tractors, while at the same time they can handle the tractive work that is required in agricultural enterprises.

John Deere

Advanced farms around the world make extensive use of John Deere agricultural machinery. All machines meet John Deere standards:

convenient control of the updated design of joysticks;

the introduction of a hydraulic system that allows maintaining many functions in conditions of work at low speeds;

a specially designed system that is responsible for the smoothness of the ride;

transmission patented by the manufacturer.

CNH (New Holland)

Thanks to a powerful traction mechanism, high technical performance, efficiency, productivity, and functionality, New Holland tractors are used worldwide. The entire CNH lineup has:

a narrow, elongated bonnet, which is slightly tilted to improve visibility and is always painted a bright blue;

elongated undercarriage base, which provides optimal balance when performing difficult work;

wide pneumatic wheels with a large “herringbone” tread, which guarantees increased cross-country ability.

JCB

Thanks to the constant implementation of innovative developments, the use of high-precision equipment, modern technologies, and the latest composite materials, J. C. Bamford has managed to achieve the technological and design perfection of special equipment. The JCB 3CX and 4CX tractors are among the most popular machines in the agricultural sector.

The main emphasis in the development of company innovations is on expanding the functionality of special equipment, increasing the level of ergonomics of machines, and improving their design.

Claas

It is one of the world’s largest harvester and tractor manufacturers. Now the company has 6 lines: XERION (all-wheel drive), AXION, ARION, AXOS, ELIOS (compact), and NEXOS tractors, which include 50 models from 75 hp to 530 hp.

Claas tractors are characterized by high tractive power, maneuverability, ease of control, and versatility. Therefore, they are often used as heavy tugs, as well as construction and municipal special equipment.

The agricultural producer needs new modern machines that meet all the requirements of the nowadays information society. To stay in the leadership position, manufacturers are in constant search, never ceasing to expand the existing lines of special equipment and create new ones.