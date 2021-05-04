YMCA Hosts 19th Annual Inspiration Breakfast; Desmond Howard as Featured Keynote Speaker

Desmond Howard

Fundraising Event to be Hosted at Peter Blum Family YMCA in Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL – Mark it down on the calendar, the YMCA of South Palm Beach County is hosting their 19th annual Inspiration Breakfast on Wednesday, May 19 at 7:30 a.m. outdoors at their Peter Blum Family YMCA (6631 Palmetto Cir S). This event – the Y’s largest fundraiser of the year – is a morning of encouragement and motivation to celebrate the Y’s vision and commitment to promoting youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. This year’s keynote speaker will feature Heisman Trophy winner, college football analyst and on-air personality for ESPN shows, Desmond Howard. Funds raised from the event will go towards supporting the Y’s financial assistance and youth development programs.

“Overcoming a year like 2020, the YMCA of South Palm Beach County can’t express their gratitude enough to our local community members who continue to show their support for the Y’s life changing programs year after year,” said Jason Hagensick, President and CEO of the YMCA of South Palm Beach County. “We are extremely honored to have one of our South Florida neighbors and Heisman Trophy winner, Desmond Howard, share his story of perseverance to inspire our audience.”

Starting his claim to football fame at Michigan from 1988-1991, Howard was the first receiver in Big Ten history to lead the conference in scoring as he set or tied five NCAA records and 12 single-season Michigan records. In 1991, the All-American won the Heisman by the second largest margin of victory in the trophy’s history. Following college, The Washington Redskins selected Howard fourth overall in the 1992 NFL Draft. Howard spent three years with Washington, then moved on to the Jacksonville Jaguars – with whom he scored the first game-winning touchdown in team history – the Green Bay Packers, Oakland Raiders and Detroit Lions. After 11 seasons with the NFL, Howard joined ESPN in 2005 as a college football analyst on the Emmy-Award winning College GameDay Built show by The Home Depot and also calls midweek games on ESPN. He also contributes to a number of ESPN shows and platforms, including Get Up, SportsCenter and College Football Live. In 2011, Howard was selected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

The Inspiration Breakfast event gathers business and community leaders in support of the Y. Past featured keynote speakers Include: World Championship Quarterback, entrepreneur and Emmy award – winning NFL Analyst for ESPN and NFL Network, Joe Theismann; Five-time Olympic swimmer and 12-time medalist Dara Torres; Head Coach of the Miami Hurricane’s Mark Richt; Former Miami Dolphin Jason Taylor; Miami HEAT legend; Alonzo Mourning; Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee and Miami HEAT legend; Jim Kelly; Hall of Fame Quarterback and Buffalo Bills legend; U.S. Olympic gymnast Shannon Miller; Wally “Famous” Amos; Amway cofounder, Rich DeVos; Orlando Magic owner and former Florida State University (FSU) football coach Bobby Bowden.

The YMCA Inspiration Breakfast is offering a selection of sponsorship opportunities and Community Partner tables that are available starting at $2,500 up to $15,000, some of which include VIP sponsor tickets to attend the VIP Preview Party Reception on May 18, 2021.

To attend this year’s Inspiration Breakfast, visit ymcaspbc.org/programs/events/inspiration-breakfast or contact Kimberley Trombly-Burmeister at 561-300-3238or [email protected]. A virtual opportunity will also be available.

About the YMCA

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. The YMCA of South Palm Beach County is comprised of The Peter Blum Family YMCA of Boca Raton, The DeVos-Blum Family YMCA of Boynton Beach and the [email protected] NCCI. For more information, please visit YMCASPBC.org.