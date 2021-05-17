Statue for “American Military Hero Dog” Revealed in Boca Raton

Photo Sourced from WPTV

The Tri-County Animal Rescue in Boca Raton revealed their “American Military Hero Dog Monument” on Saturday, according to WPTV.

The statue was donated by Lois Pope and is meant to honor the “service and sacrifice made by these courageous canines”.

“So thankful for what our veterans have done and, especially, also our military dogs,” Suzi Goldsmith, owner of Tri-County Animal Rescue, said to WPTV. “If it wasn’t for them, many of our veterans might not be here today.”

“There are 4.2 million living American veterans who have permanent physical and/or psychological disabilities, and they now have a memorial in Washington, D.C. to recognize their service and sacrifice,” Pope said to CBS12. “But dogs have also served and sacrificed alongside our troops in wars and conflicts around the globe for more than a century. While a handful of these animals have been decorated, I felt it was time that they, too, had a permanent monument to honor them for their heroism.”