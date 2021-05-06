Pet Supermarket Announces Winning Florida Teachers for Using Pets in the Classroom

Specialty pet supply retailer announced winners of Teacher Appreciation contest

Boca Raton, FL – Leading up to nationally recognized Teacher Appreciation Week, May 3-7, 2021, Pet Supermarket, a specialty pet supply retailer with over 200 locations, is announcing the winning teachers of its contest recognizing exceptional educators for utilizing pets in their lesson planning. The five winners include residents of Texas, Tennessee, and Florida, and submitted essays describing the use of pets from fish and pigs to hamsters and dogs.

Pet Supermarket has announced the third winner of their Teacher Appreciation Contest. Emily Waxmunski, a middle school language arts teacher in Coral Springs, FL., has incorporated her dog Ocean into student lesson plans, calling on students to use new vocabulary words to describe her actions.

Pet Supermarket’s “Teacher Appreciation Contest” began accepting nominations in mid-April seeking teachers who incorporated a pet or pets into their lesson planning. The five winners will receive a $250 gift card to Pet Supermarket and a check for $500 as a donation to their school.

Additionally, to reward those in the education field, Pet Supermarket is offering a 15% discount during Teacher Appreciation Week, from May 3rd through 9th, to all school employees, including administrators, faculty and staff.

“This past year of teaching hasn’t been a walk in the park as many of our nation’s educators have faced new challenges with virtual learning as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. But with those challenges, they’ve also found new opportunities to teach students with unique lesson planning utilizing animals,” said Pet Supermarket’s Vice President of Marketing Aileen Bilyeu. “Pet Supermarket wanted to not only supporting the educators and schools in our local communities that are engaging young minds with animals but celebrate them and encourage other teachers and classrooms to consider the many new learning possibilities that come with pets.”

