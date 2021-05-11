PBSO Honors our Fallen Heroes

Sadly, a New Name Has Been Added to the Wall

Boca Raton, FL – Sadly, PBSO adds a NEW name to our FALLEN DEPUTY MEMORIAL wall , Detective Clarence “Bud” Backherms.

WHAT: Annual Fallen Deputy Memorial to Honor Our Fallen Heroes

WHEN: Wednesday, May 12, 2021

WHERE: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office – Fallen Deputy Memorial Wall – 3228 Gun Club Road, West Palm Beach

TIME: 10:00 am

Please join the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in honoring members of our agency who died in the line of duty serving the citizens of Palm Beach County.

Our Fallen HEROES who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

This year we added a new name to our memorial wall.