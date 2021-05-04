Local police search for missing Boca Raton man

Image courtesy of WPTV News

Boca Raton police search for a local man who has been missing since April 27. As reported by WPTV News, David “Jay” Floyd was last seen by his wife at 8 a.m. in their home located at The Heritage community on Palmetto Park Road.

Police state that Floyd’s wife informed them that her husband was complaining about his pacemaker causing pain. Floyd’s wife then stated that she was on the phone with police dispatch when Floyd asked her to drive him to the hospital. However, while his wife was changing, Floyd left their apartment.

Boca Raton Fire Rescue arrived at the couple’s residence and search the area, as reported by police. Boca Raton police and the West Palm Beach police bloodhound searched the area and surrounding hospitals but uncovered nothing.

Floyd had his car keys and cellphone, which remained shut off, at the time of his disappearance. Cameras also show Floyd traveling northbound towards Palmetto Park Road on Sw 4th Avenue.

Floyd is 5 foot 11 inches and weighs 210 pounds. He salt and pepper hair and blue eyes. Floyd was reportedly last seen wearing a black sweater and bright orange pants. He also has a full sleeve of tattoos that include Ohio State, Mickey Mouse, a pirate and waves.

The Boca Raton local also has tattoos of the Epcot ball on his left shoulder, a stormtrooper on his right calf and large gauge ear piercings. If anyone has information on David “Jay” Floyd or his whereabouts, they are asked to call 911.