Local Coconut Creek Student Wins $10k Community Scholarship

Make Every Block Better

Boca Raton, FL – Local Coconut Creek student and high school Senior Damian Richter has won a $10,000 scholarship as part of the 2021 winners of H&R Block’s the Children of Associates Premier Scholarship (CAPS) program. Damian was selected because of his willingness and ability to drive change, connect people, and create impact in his community.

Damian is also among fifteen other high-achieving high school student winners from across the country, representing scholars, student government leaders, scientists and engineers, as well as artists and musicians. Beyond their academics, they have dedicated themselves to making their communities better in innovative ways and pursuing projects that bring people together.

As part of H&R Block’s Make Every Block Better community impact platform, CAPS scholarship applicants were asked to share how they give back and address unmet needs in their communities.

H&R Block has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships over the past 10 years to high school students. Applications for the 2022 CAPS program will open in the fall of 2021.