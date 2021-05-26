GreenPointe Developers Unveil the Spinnakers at Veranda

Spinnaker – Night

Iconic piece of public art is a gift to the City of Port St. Lucie

– GreenPointe Developers, LLC recently celebrated the unveiling and dedication of the Spinnakers at Veranda. The real estate development company commissioned the iconic piece of public art and presented the sculpture as a gift to the City of Port St. Lucie.

“We are pleased to present this magnificent artwork to Veranda and the surrounding community,” said GreenPointe Holdings President and CEO Ed Burr. “Arts and culture are a significant contributor to the vibrancy and economic well-being of St. Lucie County, and we hope the Spinnakers will inspire and engage while continuing to elevate the area’s reputation as a cultural center for innovation and creativity.”

The celebration included a dedication and ceremonial lighting of the sculpture.

“Art celebrates the community, and this is a beautiful celebration of who we are in Port St. Lucie,” said City of Port St. Lucie Mayor Greg Oravec. “The seeds for this community were planted by the Huizenga family, and we thank and congratulate the GreenPointe team for continuing on and for making communities better.”

GreenPointe commissioned artist David Harber to design the Spinnakers. The sculpture presents a trio of Spinnaker sails shaped in such a way that looks like they have been caught in the wind. Each sail is connected via an outer frame, creating a powerful metaphor for the surrounding communities the roundabout connects. The sculpture is made from 316 marine grade mirror polished stainless steel, with a series of 304 stainless steel curved ribs connecting the outer frames, giving each sail its sense of movement and shape. Each sail varies in height, the tallest measuring around 28 feet.

“The Spinnakers has been a real labor of love, requiring meticulous attention to detail to fashion one of the biggest sculptures our team has ever made,” said Harber. “It is a very proud moment for both myself and the entire company to see it in its new home within the Veranda community of Port St. Lucie, where I hope it will be enjoyed by residents and visitors for many decades to come.”

Veranda is a master-planned community encompassing approximately 920 acres of land including approximately 267 acres of native habitat, conservation land and more than 100 acres of lakes. Bounded by Veranda Falls to the west and Gilson Road and the Floridian to the east, Veranda is planned to include four single-family home neighborhoods and a multi-family neighborhood. Veranda Gardens, a single-family home neighborhood by DiVosta Homes, Veranda Preserve, an age-restricted community by Lennar, Veranda Estates, a single-family home neighborhood by Kolter Homes, and Veranda Oaks, a single-family home neighborhood by Taylor Morrison, are underway. All four communities have, or will have, robust amenities for residents.

About GreenPointe Developers, LLC

GreenPointe Developers is the community and urban development division of GreenPointe Holdings with extensive real estate market data and analytical systems to rapidly assess real estate values and challenges.

The GreenPointe team has more than 140 years of collective experience in developing some of the most sought-after master-planned and condominium communities in the Southeast. The team creates and transforms residential and mixed-use communities into neighborhoods for today’s homebuyer while providing lasting, sustainable value.

Having the utmost respect for the land, the GreenPointe team works diligently to protect and enhance nature’s best assets. This thoughtful practice allows GreenPointe Developers to create and reenergize communities that provide for an enduring lifestyle where people want to live, work and enjoy recreation.