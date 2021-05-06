Fair Opens Tomorrow at 10 A.M.

2021 South Florida Fair Facts at a glance

Boca Raton, FL – Dates & Theme:109th annual South Florida Fair: May 7-23, 2021 — “An Earthly A-Fair”

Hours:

• Monday-Thursday – 4-10 p.m.

• Friday, Saturday and Sunday – 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Free admission opportunities:•

On opening day, May 7, from 10 a.m. to noon, guests will be admitted free during the first two hours, compliments of Ford. Gates open at 10 a.m.

• On May 14, Humana Senior Day, seniors will be admitted free the first hour, and then $5 after that for 60 or better.

• On May 21, guests will be admitted free during the first hour, compliments of iTHINK Financial.

Main attractions:

• Exhibits and interactive activities relating to the earth and conservation, including an augmented reality experience titled “Air, Land & Sea” in partnership with National Geographic

• The return of spectacular rides, including two new rides — The Dragons Nest Sky Hawk — and the Midway Sky Eye, North America’s largest traveling Ferris wheel

• Daily ice skating shows

• Two stages of continuous entertainment

• All buildings will be open and will include shopping with vendors, arts and crafts, and displays of live birds, bees and butterflies.

• Livestock shows including a Brahman Youth Show, a Junior Angus show, an American Dairy Goat sanctioned show, and a youth dairy show

• A revamped Sundy Fresh Market offering a boutique shopping experience with locally sourced and produced foods, goods and products

• Dozens of food vendors offering fried favorites and more that fairgoers have come to count on

Admission:Advance tickets are being sold exclusively via the fair’s website, www.southfloridafair.com, through midnight on May 6, 2021. Admission is free for children 10 and younger, in advance and at the gate. Advance tickets are $10 for 11 years and older and may be used any day. Guests with an advance ticket will show their barcode on their phone or present a printed copy of their purchase at the gate. Tickets at the gate will be $10, good Monday-Friday, and $20 on Saturday and Sunday.

Parking: Free general parking. Preferred parking is $10 Monday-Friday and $20 Saturdays and Sundays.

Directions:

• The South Florida Fair is on Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach just one mile west of the Florida Turnpike, exit #97.

• From I-95: Exit at Southern Blvd. Go west about 7 miles to Sansburys Way.

• From Florida Turnpike: Exit at Southern Blvd. Go west 1.5 miles to Sansburys Way.

Public Info: Call (561) 793-0333 or toll-free in Florida 800-640-FAIR or visit www.southfloridafair.com.