Boca Raton Resort & Club Announces Partnership with Major Food Group

Jeff Zalaznick,, Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi

Multiple New Restaurants, Including Sadelle’s, Will Define The Iconic South Florida Luxury Destination

Boca Raton, FL – Boca Raton Resort & Club announces an innovative partnership with Major Food Group (“MFG”) that will create one of the most exciting culinary destinations in the United States. Over the next eight months, the Property and MFG, the company behind some of today’s hottest restaurants, including Carbone, The Grill, and Parm, will launch multiple dining concepts as part of the Resort & Club’s $150 million transformation.

“For decades the Boca Raton Resort & Club has been one of the most desirable and luxurious destinations in the United States, and this partnership – as part of the most significant evolution in our history – is designed to usher in a new golden era,” said Daniel Hostettler, President and Chief Executive Offer of Boca Raton Resort & Club. “MFG, with its reputation for the highest level of culinary excellence and ability to make every guest feel like a VIP, is the perfect partner. Together, we will set entirely new standards, and I’m confident the results will be nothing less than extraordinary.”

The partnership’s first new restaurant concept, The Flamingo Grill, will open in early summer. The restaurant, designed by Rockwell Group, offers a fresh, glamorous take on the midcentury American chophouse evoking the flair, elegance, and sophistication of a bygone era. Guests will enjoy MFG’s hallmark service and cuisine, serving the best versions of familiar dishes such as an extraordinary steak or a show-stopping banana split flambéed table-side. Sadelle’s, the inventive, perennially packed brunch institution with locations in New York’s Soho and Las Vegas, will follow. Forthcoming restaurants by the new partnership will include all new concepts exploring Japanese and Italian cuisine.

MFG is joining an award-winning team of architects, designers, and brand-makers, including Rockwell Group, EDSA, GarciaStromberg, and King & Partners, working with the Property to design and deliver ‘A New Golden Era’ for the iconic Resort & Club under MSD Partners’ ownership and direction. Highlights include a new four-acre lakefront oasis featuring luxury cabanas, four pools, and a lazy river; a complete reconfiguration and renovation of the Tower, including guestrooms and suites; and all new services and experiences throughout.

“The opportunity to create this sweeping, dynamic culinary offering at such an iconic property simply hasn’t been done before,” said Jeff Zalaznick, MFG Co-Owner. “We’re honored to help bring MSD’s bold vision for the Property to life and create memorable experiences for every member and guest.”