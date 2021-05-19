AACY Seeking Donations for Project Graduation 2021

Chamber Member Update

May 14, 2021—BOCA RATON, FL- The American Association of Caregiving Youth (AACY) is collecting Graduation cards, letters, and gift bag items for the Caregiving Youth Project (CYP) graduating high school seniors. These students all assist family member(s) who are chronically ill, injured, elderly or disabled.

A special event has been planned to honor the graduates on Friday, June 11, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Advent Lantana in Lake Worth.

“We were unable to host a graduation party in 2020 due to COVID-19 so we had to get creative, which we did by visiting the students’ homes, presenting them with special surprises,” said AACY Board Treasurer and Events Chair, Debralyn Belletieri. “We are excited to do the same this year but all together at our June 11 event, it’s going to be great!”

“We are excited to celebrate this special milestone with our graduates,” said Connie Siskowski, RN, PhD, AACY President and Founder. “Our community has always been so incredibly generous and supportive of AACY, our efforts, and our Youth. Every time we ask for help, support, volunteers, items, you name it, they are there for us.”

Items for AACY Project Graduation may be dropped off or mailed to the AACY office at 6401 Congress Ave., Suite 200 in Boca Raton; or can be arranged for pick up. Financial contributions are also graciously accepted and may be made online at aacy.org. All items and donations must be received by Monday, June 7.

For more information on how to help with the AACY Project Graduation or AACY, please contact Kelly Cronin, Communications Manager at: 561.391.7401 or by email: [email protected]

Founded in 1998 by Dr. Siskowski, what is now AACY currently serves more than 450 caregiving youth (with more enrolled each day), in 33 middle and high schools throughout Palm Beach County; and proudly boasts the Caregiving Youth Project (CYP), established in 2006 which has served more than 1,800 caregiving youth and their families. The CYP provides professional services in school, out of school and at home as well as supports students and their families with a myriad of needs-driven wraparound services with the help of collaborating partners.

The American Association of Caregiving Youth (AACY) is a Florida based 501(c) (3) non-profit corporation that began serving the greater Boca Raton community in 1998. Today it is the only organization of its kind in the United States for addressing the issues surrounding the silent, vulnerable, and hidden population, conservatively estimated to exceed 5 million children ages 8-18 years who provide care for chronically ill, injured, elderly or disabled family members. In partnership with schools, it prioritizes students in greatest need of services and increases their ability to remain in school through counseling, education, activities, and respite while strengthening families by linking them with community services. To donate to AACY, volunteer or for more information go to www.aacy.org, email [email protected] or call 561-391-7401.