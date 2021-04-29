Spinal Surgery Program at Marcus Neuroscience Institute Awarded Gold Seal of Approval from The Joint Commission

Marcus Neuroscience Institute at Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Boca Raton, FL – Marcus Neuroscience Institute at Boca Raton Regional Hospital has earned the Gold Seal of Approval® for Spinal Surgery Certification from The Joint Commission, the nation’s premier independent accreditation organization. The Gold Seal reflects commitment to the highest standards of excellence and safety in patient care.

Only 101 hospitals across the country have received the elite Gold Seal of Approval® for Spine Surgery from The Joint Commission. Boca Raton Regional Hospital’s Marcus Neuroscience Institute will now become only one of two in the South Florida region.

“We are very proud to be recognized for our efforts to bring the very best spine care to our patients,” says neurosurgeon Frank Vrionis, M.D., director of Marcus Neuroscience Institute. “Earning this certification involved a rigorous process that required collaboration between many disciplines and our spine surgery team. We have been working tirelessly to make sure we meet the very stringent requirements.”

Marcus Neuroscience Institute at Boca Raton Regional Hospital, part of Baptist Health South Florida, is an innovative nexus for neurologic and neurosurgical care. The facility, which is undergoing expansion, houses four dedicated operating rooms — including one equipped with intraoperative MRI and two with intraoperative CT capability.

A key part of the Institute, the Phillip & Peggy DeZwirek Center for Spinal Disorders & Back Pain includes an experienced team of spine-care specialists to provide patients with the most sophisticated treatment options available. Its physicians perform more than 1,500 procedures annually, using the latest surgical techniques. The Center’s multidisciplinary approach includes pain management, neuro and ortho-spine surgery, and physical therapy. Many of the physicians at Marcus Neuroscience Institute have been academic leaders in spine surgery, established spine fellowship programs, practice guidelines, founded biomechanical research and ran national clinical studies that established standards of care.

To earn Joint Commission certification, Marcus Neuroscience Institute underwent a rigorous review process. A team of Joint Commission experts evaluated the Institute’s compliance with certification standards that address the various domains related to spine surgery such as program structure, delivery of care, care coordination, and performance measures. The reviewers also conducted observations and interviews.

“As always, Boca Raton Regional Hospital is leading the way by delivering the highest quality patient care with unrelenting attention to clinical excellence, patient satisfaction and patient safety,” says Lincoln Mendez, Boca Raton Regional Hospital’s CEO. “Our goal in all areas is the highest level of precision medicine.”

Among other things, the certification evaluates how organizations use clinical outcomes and performance measures to identify opportunities to further improve care, as well as to educate and prepare patients and their caregivers for discharge.

Seeking certification helps strengthen the structure and management of medical programs for the benefit of patients, says Mark Pelletier, R.N., The Joint Commission’s CEO for accreditation and certification operations. “Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement,” Mr. Pelletier says. “We commend Marcus Neuroscience Institute.”

The Institute was made possible by a lead gift and continuing support from Bernie and Billi Marcus and The Marcus Foundation. “Saving and changing the lives of individuals with neurological disease or impairment has always been an important philanthropic focus for us,” explains Bernie Marcus. “We want the Marcus Neuroscience Institute to stay at the forefront of patient care with unparalleled clinical and research services.”

