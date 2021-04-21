“Shades of Culture” Debuts in Downtown Boca’s Sanborn Square

Chamber Member Update

Boca Raton, FL – The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County has partnered with Downtown Boca and the City of Boca Raton to bring its “Shades of Culture” display to Sanborn Square, downtown’s central green space. The display consists of a larger-than-life pair of sunglasses that encourages the community to see art through a different lens and will be on view from April 20 through June 8, 2021.

Inspired by the green palms and blue sea, the Cultural Council’s signature aqua sunglasses measure 8 feet by 20 feet, making an impression on visitors and passersby. “Shades of Culture” makes appearances at dozens of destinations across Palm Beach County, inviting communities to embrace art and culture, and take photos and selfies to share on social media with the hashtag #palmbeachculture.

“Shades of Culture” will make Sanborn Square its temporary home for 7 weeks. One of Downtown Boca’s popular public green spaces, the square encompasses nearly 2 square blocks, and features grassy areas, fountains, and shade trees. The display will be on full view for the community, ideally situated along the Promenade between the downtown district’s main shopping and dining plazas, across the street from the 1927 historic Town Hall and adjacent to Federal Highway.

Visitors to “Shades of Culture” are asked to enjoy it responsibly, maintaining social distancing and practicing safety measures as recommended by the CDC and Florida Department of Health.

About the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is the only organization solely dedicated to supporting arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida’s Cultural Capital®. In its sustaining effort to foster growth of the cultural sector, the Council provides support services to cultural organizations and creative professionals, administers public and private grant programs, advocates for cultural funding, enhances local arts education, and promotes cultural tourism. palmbeachculture.com

About the Boca Raton Community Redevelopment Agency

The Boca Raton CRA is the City’s downtown district, a 344-acre pedestrian friendly area commonly referred to as Downtown Boca. The CRA’s mission is to represent the interests of property owners in the district and focusing on keeping Downtown Boca beautiful and booming, encouraging economic development, and supporting local businesses. DowntownBoca.org

