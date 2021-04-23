Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

The Small Business Administration’s (SBA) South Florida District Office will be hosting a webinar this afternoon from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm to introduce the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) Grant program before it goes live for applications. The webinar will feature available information on the RRF grant including eligibility and use of funds. Additionally, the SBA will offer a preview of the application form to help you prepare to apply. Click here to register.

The Boynton Beach City Commission approved a ban on polystyrene. The newly created ordinance prohibits the use and distribution of polystyrene foam food ware and unencapsulated polystyrene foam products on city property and city facilities. This ordinance also bans balloons and confetti in outdoor areas. Businesses who take the pledge to eliminate Styrofoam will receive discounted facility rentals at city-owned facilities. There will be a 12-month educational period for businesses.

Boca Chamber Festival Days is the Chamber’s commitment to supporting the non-profit community. Non-profit Chamber Members join forces with for-profit Chamber Members to hold fundraising events during the month of August! The goal is to raise awareness and much-needed funds for the non-profit members to advance their important missions. The non-profit members receive tremendous exposure and marketing, including insertion in the Chamber’s Events Calendar, Community Calendar, multiple social media outlets and a printed calendar distributed throughout the community. For more information about getting your business involved in Boca Chamber Festival Days, contact Alison Miuccio, Membership Development Manager. The deadline to participate is June 11, 2021.

﻿In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and current economic challenges, the Treasure Coast Regional Planning Commission (TCRPC) has formed a Task Forceto assess and identify the extent of economic distress that local communities in the Treasure Coast Region are experiencing. The TCRPC is looking for volunteers to join their Task Force who will be responsible for the development of a COVID-19 Response and Recovery Plan, which will be incorporated into the current Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy Plan. If you are interested in becoming a member of the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Task Force, complete the form by Friday, May 14, 2021.For more information, contact Terry Ann Paulo, Disaster Economic Recovery Coordinator.

4/27 – 12:00 p.m. Virtual Smart Talk For Women

Topic: Networking or Marketing in the New Normal –

How Do You Intend to Stay in Front of People and Get Noticed?

Speaker: Nancy Proffitt, Founder, Proffitt Management Solutions

Click here to register

4/27 – 5:00 p.m. Virtual Live After Five

Topic: Meet, Connect and Have Fun at this Virtual Happy Hour

Click here to register

5/4 – 12:00 p.m. Virtual International Business Alliance Roundtable

Topic: Update on Tourism in Palm Beach County

Speaker: Jorge Pesquera, President & CEO, Discover the Palm Beaches

Click here to register

5/7 – 8:30 a.m. Virtual Prime

Sponsored By: Allegiance Home Health

Topic: Hiring Experienced People

Speaker: Penny Morey, Founder & Managing Director,

RemarkAbleHR, Inc.

Click here to register

5/12 – 12:00 p.m. Virtual Boynton Beach Lunch and Learn

Sponsored By: iTHINK Financial

Topic: Health Insurance Answers for Entrepreneurs, Small Business Owners, Franchisees & 1099 Contractors

Speaker: Eric Geier, President, Puresurance

Click here to register

5/13 – 7:45 a.m. In-Person Membership Breakfast

Sponsored By: West Boca Medical Center

Topic: The Boca Center for Women’s Care – Continuing the Journey at West Boca Medical Center

Speakers: George Rizzuto, Chief Executive Officer, West Boca Medical Center

Dr. Jorge E. Perez, Medical Director of Neonatal and Newborn Services, West Boca Medical Center

Dr. Sharise Richardson, OB/GYN, West Boca Medical Center

Marriott at Boca Center

5150 Town Center Circle

Boca Raton, FL

Click here to register

5/13 – 11:30 a.m. Virtual Government Affairs Committee Meeting

Topic: Legislative Session Recap

Speakers: Representative Mike Caruso, Florida House of Representatives – District 89

Click here to register

Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County has selected 20-year nonprofit executive Jennifer C. Thomason, M.A. as the next President & CEO. She officially takes the helm on May 20th. She most recently served as Area Director of Philanthropy/Gift Manager for Trustbridge Hospice Foundation. Congratulations Jennifer! We look forward to our continued partnership.

