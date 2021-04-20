Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

Governor DeSantis has signed Senate Bill 50, one of the most significant tax bills in the state’s history. This bill requires online marketplaces located outside of the state to remit sales tax on tangible property. This is not a new tax, but rather puts the burden on these online marketplace retailers to collect and remit that tax instead of the consumer. This bill additionally avoids a major unemployment compensation (UC) tax increase and significantly reduces the Business Rent Tax once the UC Trust Fund is replenished. The Boca Chamber has been a strong advocate for these important pieces of legislation. We commend the leadership in the House and Senate for advancing this forward and thank Governor DeSantis for his continued commitment to the businesses in Florida.

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) will announce its official launch date over the next two weeks. The RRF was established through the American Rescue Plan Act to provide funding to help restaurants and other eligible businesses keep their doors open. This program will provide restaurants with Small Business Administration (SBA) funding up to $5 million per location, not to exceed $10 million total for the applicant and any affiliated businesses. Recipients are not required to repay the funding if used for eligible uses no later than March 11, 2023. The SBA will establish a seven-day pilot period for the RRF application portal and conduct extensive outreach and training on how and where to apply, as well as the application requirements. Participants in this pilot will be randomly selected from existing Paycheck Protection Program borrowers in priority groups for RRF and will not receive funds until the application portal is open to the public. For the first 21 days the program is open, the SBA will prioritize reviewing applications from small businesses owned by veterans, socially and economically disadvantaged individuals and women. For a sample application and program guidelines, click here.

As a reminder, applications are still being accepted for the City of Boca Raton’s Small Business Recovery Relief Grant Program. The grant program is designed to support local small retail, restaurant and retail service businesses located within the City that have experienced financial loss due to COVID-19 with a one-time grant of up to $5,000. Submissions are accepted on a first come-first eligibly served basisuntil the total amount of program funding is awarded. For more information, or to apply, click here.

The Florida House of Representatives released its initial 2021-2022 annual tax package which includes several sales tax holidays. The following are the holidays and their dates: 7-day back to school sales tax holiday (August 6-12), 7-day disaster preparedness sales tax holiday (May 28- June 3) and a 7-day recreation sales tax holiday (July 1-7).

Palm Beach County School Superintendent Donald E. Fennoy II announced that he has appointed Daniel Alexander as the next Chief of School Police. Alexander currently serves as Deputy Chief of School Police. Alexander joined School District Police in December 2019 after serving as the Chief of the Boca Raton Police Department for more than 13 years. Alexander will be sworn in as Chief of School Police on April 30, 2021. Having worked with Chief Alexander during his years in Boca Raton, I can say the Palm Beach County School District is fortunate to have his leadership and continued commitment to keeping our public schools safe. Congratulations Chief!

Congratulations and happy anniversary to the Boca Tribune! Family-owned and operated, the Boca Raton Tribune has been a leading source of local Boca Raton news since its inception in 2010. Printed weekly and distributed to over 30,000 locations city-wide, in addition to their website edition, the publication is celebrating its 11th year in business. Congratulations Doug and Dini Heizer on your anniversary and long-term success. The Boca Chamber looks forward to our continued partnership.

Together, we will continue to Move Business Forward in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and South Palm Beach County, making our region the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play.

