Men With Caring Hearts is May 15

More than 15 Volunteers to be Honored at Fuller Center’s

19th Annual ‘Men with Caring Hearts’ Event on May 15th

A fun and exclusive drive-in tailgate-style event

Boca Raton, FL – Outstanding male volunteers will be honored at the Fuller Center’s 19th Annual Men with Caring Hearts Awards Celebration on Saturday, May 15, at 6:30 p.m. This year’s event will feature a drive-up, tailgate-style celebration at Boca West Country Club, with music and Boca West’s popular food truck. Tickets are $125 per person.

“This is always one of the most anticipated events of the year,” says Ellyn Okrent, CEO of the Fuller Center. “While we aren’t able to do our traditional luncheon this time, our team has worked hard to make Men with Caring Hearts a spectacular community gathering suited to honor the outstanding men in our community. Who doesn’t like to tailgate?”

The annual event offers local non-profit organizations the opportunity to acknowledge male volunteers who improve the lives of others in Palm Beach and Broward Counties. In addition to recognizing volunteers in both adult and youth categories, the Fuller Center will also be honoring Cliff Viner with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 2021 Men with Caring Hearts Nominees are:

• Aitor de Achurra, Hispanic Entrepreneur Initiative

• Bob Buruchian, Rotary Club of Boca Raton

• Phillip DiPonio, Unicorn Children’s Foundation

• Thomas Groendyke, Boca Helping Hands

• Dr. Donald Janower, Junior League of Boca Raton

• Alan Kaye, Rotary Club of Downtown Boca Raton

• Major General Bernard “Burn” Loeffke, USA, (Ret.), Food for the Poor

• Harry Meran, Fuller Center

• Doug Mosley, Spirit of Giving Network

• Mark Moza, CROS Ministries

• Dan Paulus, Eda & Cliff Viner Community Scholars Foundation

• Robert Robes, YMCA of South Palm Beach County

• Ramon Robinson, AVDA

• Dr. David Snyder, Caridad Center

• Dr. Thomas Tift, American Association of Caregiving Youth

• Eddie Ventrice, George Snow Scholarship Fund

Outstanding Male Youth Volunteer Award Recipients are:

• Ethan Foreman, AVDA

• Alexander Kaye, Eda & Cliff Viner Community Scholars Foundation

Thank you to our event sponsors: Office Depot, Plastridge Insurance Agency, Sam and Simone Spiegel Family Foundation, and Boca West Children’s Foundation.

Men with Caring Hearts tickets can be purchased here. To sponsor the event, purchase an ad in the program book, or to make a donation in support of Men with Caring Hearts, please contact Special Event Manager Alana Lagerström at [email protected] or call (561) 391-7274, ext. 134.

About the Fuller Center

The Fuller Center has been a community cornerstone for over 50 years, providing economically disadvantaged children the same educational opportunities as their more affluent peers. Our goal is to support hardworking families and their children to realize their full potential. We believe all children should have the chance to experience success in school, in work, and in life, regardless of their parents’ income or zip code.

For children 6 weeks to 5 years old, we offer a holistic early education program, setting the foundation for school success and lifelong learning. For school-age youth, we offer after-school, summer camp, and out-of-school programs to develop skills in social interaction, literacy, science, technology, math, and the arts, and providing tutoring, mentoring, and enrichment activities. We have incorporated a teen program providing youth the opportunities to build skills in leadership, communication, project development, and community service.

At the Fuller Center, we believe that educated children and empowered families create a strong, supportive community. The Fuller Center offers a unique, comprehensive system of family support to ensure that parents and caregivers are empowered to provide for their families and make a positive economic impact in our community. We know that when it comes to turning the tide of generational, economic inequity and make a positive impact, tomorrow begins today!

