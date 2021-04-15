Levi & Associates Celebrates Their Eleventh Year In a Row as Florida’s Top Producer

Boca Chamber Member Update

Local South Florida Insurance Company Recognized for Outstanding Performance

Boca Raton, FL: Today, Levi & Associates Insurance, Inc., a family-owned insurance agency specializing in individual and group health insurance, announced that they are being recognized as the #1 Insurance Agency in the State of Florida for independently operated agencies with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida for the 2020 calendar year. This marks the 11th consecutive year that Levi & Associates remains the top #1 producing agency.

Of the company’s recent success, Levi & Associates founder Barry Levi said, “We would like to extend our gratitude to all our valued clients and friends in the area for their continued trust and support. Our company takes great pride in providing local support to our community. I could not be prouder. We are looking forward to our continued success with our clients and BCBS of Florida.”

To achieve this superior productivity, Levi & Associates recently planned and executed the following tactics:

Launched and executed a new, rebranded digital presence across all social media platforms, giving the company a refreshing edge to clients in need of help.

Utilized resources provided by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida to capitalize on new technology, providing unparalleled service to their clients during a unique 2020 calendar year.

About Levi & Associates Insurance, Inc.: Levi & Associates is an established insurance brokerage firm with roots dating back to 1993. Levi & Associates Insurance is committed to providing health insurance for our commercial customers and their employees, as well as individuals and families needing coverage. With the changing face of health insurance in today’s market, our specialists stay ahead of the latest developments affecting coverage and costs. We have the most competitive health insurance plans available and consistently present the most popular plans with the major carriers.