Laughing Spree Presents the Down & Dirty Comedy Show with Esther Ku & Friends at South Florida Improvs in April 2021 to Benefit Fxck Cancer

Esther Ku

After a year of the indoor entertainment industry being brought to a grinding halt, Comedy Basement Events and Big Idea Charities partnered to produce their 5th Annual Fxck Cancer benefit show

Boca Raton, FL – After a year of an over-sanitized reality, Comedy Basement is changing things up for their annual Fxck Cancer fundraiser by bringing the Down & Dirty Comedy Show to the Palm Beach Improv on April 15th, and the Miami Improv on April 22nd.

The show features Esther Ku from MTV’s GirlCode & Wildn’Out, NBC’s Last Comic Standing, Family Guy, and Showtime’s AVN Awards, with a stacked line-up of comics, such as Vince Taylor from MTV, BET, Carnival Cruise Lines, Xfinity and Dish Network; Tribe of Assholes video creators and producers, Minda Mo and Dan Long, alongside a few friends.

The Down & Dirty Comedy Show is billed as multi-media, naughty fun with hilarious stand-up comedy, @TribeofAssholes videos, and tons of laughter from beginning to end. “Our goal is to offer a Special Event experience, fundraise for a great cause, and give the audience a little more than the typical stand-up comedy show experience,” said show Creator and Producer Minda Long. In addition to the performers, the Fxck Cancer organization will be providing giveaways and awareness materials at the show.

The Improv Comedy Clubs are currently operating under Covid guidelines in a socially-distanced showroom with limited seating to ensure a safe and fun experience at the clubs. General Admission and VIP tickets are available for both shows. The Down & Dirty Comedy Shows are donating a portion of ticket sales to Fxck Cancer(fuckcancer.org), whose mission is to fight cancer by raising awareness and to educate about prevention and early cancer detection. Since 2015, this comedy fundraising event has been produced by Comedy Basement Events and Big Idea Charities.

About Comedy Basement

Since 2014, Comedy Basement Events has brought nationally touring comedic talent from around the country to Florida, producing monthly shows, fundraisers, as well as special events and all arts shows. Well-known, touring comedians like Pablo Francisco, Jessimae Peluso, Bret Ernst, Myq Kaplan, Drew Lynch, Jim Florentine, Esther Ku and many others have graced stages of many Comedy Basement Events.

About Fxck Cancer

The mission of Fuck Cancer is to fight cancer by raising awareness and to educate about the importance of early detection, with a goal of ultimately putting an end to late-stage diagnosis. Through our Dyin 2 Live Dreams wish-granting program, we look to enrich the lives of those in the fight by offering them a one-of-a-kind VIP experience that will bring hope, joy, and the courage to continue fighting. We hope it can be used as a source of inspiration for those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour. Together we fight. Fuck Cancer.