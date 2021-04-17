Las Olas Art Fair IS BACK April 24 – 25!

Andrew Mosedale composes photo shoots using friends and historic locations

33rd Annual Las Olas Art Fair is ON April 24 – 25

Previously Cancelled Show Receives Approval to Bring National Artists to Iconic Boulevard with Safety Measures

Boca Raton, FL – Following a safe and successful Art Fair last fall, the Las Olas Art Fair Parts 1 and 2 were canceled in light of rising numbers of COVID 19 cases in South Florida. Now, thanks to popular demand and a strict safety plan, the 33rd Annual Las Olas Art Fair is taking place April 24 and 25. The free, socially-distanced outdoor event takes place from 10 am to 5 pm both days, and welcomes hundreds of artists to the free, juried art extravaganza.

Safety measures in place for the socially-distanced, outdoor event include:• All attendees are required to wear a mask while attending the Festival, with the exception of children aged 2 and under.

• Entrances and exits will be monitored for one-way traffic.

• Visitors should reserve a free time slot at ArtFestival.com. (Suggested, not mandatory).

• Social-distancing is required between artists and patrons, and patron groups.

• Patrons are asked to stay home if they have been diagnosed with COVID-19, awaiting test results for COVID-19, or show any symptoms of the virus.

• Guests are also asked to utilize hand-washing and sanitizing stations on a regular basis and avoid casual touching.

Presented by Howard Alan Events, producer of the nation’s top outdoor art festivals, more than 300 artists representing 40 different states and dozens of diverse mediums will line the center of Las Olas Boulevard. Sculpture, jewelry, woodwork, paintings, wearable art and more are displayed, gallery-style, for the enjoyment of art appreciators, collectors, shoppers and pedestrians alike.

The outdoor, pet-friendly event features a fully vetted, juried selection of fine art. Considered an annual tradition in South Florida, the Las Olas Art Fair also offers the opportunity to meet with the artists, ask about techniques, commission a specific piece and discover the inspiration behind each magnificent creation.

For more information about the Las Olas Art Fair, please visit www.artfestival.com.

FOR CALENDARS

WHAT: 33rd Annual Las Olas Art Fair (Part 2)

WHEN: Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25 from 10 am to 5 pm

WHERE: Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale

Navigational Address: 600 East Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale

COST: Free and open to the public

WEBSITE: www.artfestival.com

EVENT AT-A-GLACE:

Juried, first-class outdoor art gallery showcasing local and national artists

Original Artwork Handmade in America

Prices set to suit all budgets – ranging from as little as $25 to $40,000

Artists hand-selected by independent panel of expert judges from hundreds of applicants

All artists on site for duration of festival

Vast array of artistic media including paintings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, glass, wood, handmade jewelry, collage, mixed media

About Howard Alan Events, Inc.:

Howard Alan Events, a Florida-based company, produces the nation’s top juried art and craft shows. Ranked among the Top 100 Art Fairs in the Country by Sunshine Artist Magazine, from Colorado to Florida, Howard Alan Events produces award winning arts and craft festivals in 40 different locations each year.

For additional information on the Annual Las Olas Art Fair and other Howard Alan Events art and craft shows across the country, visit www.artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.

ARTIST SPOTLIGHT:

Trista Boyenga – Coconut Creek’s mixed media artist Trista Boyenga incorporates organic materials like wood, mica, resin and lava stone into her original acrylic pieces to bring virtual movement to each piece. Her choices are not accidental – by using substances found in the ocean she is able to deconstruct and reconstruct the ocean itself on to the wood.