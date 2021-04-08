JIM MORAN INSTITUTE EXTENDS APPLICATION DEADLINE FOR NONPROFIT EXECUTIVE PROGRAM

Boca Chamber Member Update

Palm Beach County, Fla. — The Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship, part of Florida State University’s College of Business, has extended the application deadline for its fall 2021 Nonprofit Executive Program (NPEP) in Palm Beach County to Tuesday, April 20.

Offered at no cost to the participant, the NPEP consists of nine sessions, each focusing on a specific aspect of growing and managing a nonprofit organization. Starting in July and running through November, the sessions will be held every two weeks from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. While the sessions are typically held in person, the sessions may move to an online format and/or be rescheduled to accommodate social distancing requirements.

“Make time to work on yourself so you can be the very best for your business,” said Heather Siskind, CEO of the Jack & Jill Children’s Center and an NPEP graduate. “This program offers new ideas, refreshes what you know, and helps broaden your network. You will get a return on your investment.”

The NPEP is designed for executive directors, presidents and CEOs of nonprofit organizations. Graduates emerge with the skills and training needed to capitalize on opportunities, implement best practice management and turn challenges into strategic advantage. Participants represent nonprofits from a variety of sectors.

Applicants must be actively running the nonprofit and be the key decision-maker, and their nonprofit must have been established for at least three years and have five or more employees or volunteers.

“This past year has presented many challenges for nonprofit leaders, but it has also shown the true resilience of our community,” said Courtney Mickens, associate director of the Jim Moran Institute’s Palm Beach Operations. “As we enter a new year, we look forward to the opportunity to connect with more local leaders and help guide them through these obstacles while uncovering new opportunities.”

Program graduates receive a certificate and have the opportunity to be a part of an ongoing peer roundtable. They are also encouraged to participate in workshops, conferences and other Jim Moran Institute events. Since 2009, the South Florida team has guided and graduated 33 classes through its executive programs.

To apply for the NPEP program, visit jimmoraninstitute.fsu.edu/programs. For more information, or to learn more about the Jim Moran Institute’s South Florida programs, contact [email protected], call 954-546-2735 or visit jimmoraninstitute.fsu.edu.

About the Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship

The Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship cultivates, trains and inspires entrepreneurial leaders through world-class executive education, applied training, public recognition and leading-edge research.



Jim Moran was an automotive pioneer and an entrepreneur at heart, who at the age of 7, sold soda pop at sandlot baseball diamonds in Chicago. With a career that spanned more than six decades, he built an amazing chronicle of achievements in the automobile industry.

His vision for the Jim Moran Institute was to provide opportunities that would help others become more successful business owners. A 1995 contribution from Jim and Jan Moran and JM Family Enterprises established the Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship at the Florida State University College of Business. Since 2011, further enhancements to the Jim Moran Institute and its outreach have been made possible by Jan Moran and The Jim Moran Foundation.

For more information, visit jimmoraninstitute.fsu.edu.

About the South Florida Operations

The Jim Moran Institute’s South Florida Operation’s office serves entrepreneurs, business owners and nonprofit leaders in the South Florida community through multiple programs designed to take advantage of local resources. Providing executive education and leveraging the resources of the Jim Moran Institute, the South Florida Operations helps its clients’ businesses – and the region’s economy – grow and prosper.

With offices based in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, South Florida Operations’ services are for for-profit and nonprofit businesses and are geared toward CEOs, entrepreneurs, business owners, and presidents whose companies have been established for at least three years and have five or more employees. Services are provided for little to no cost.