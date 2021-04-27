First Peterbrooke Chocolatier in Boca Raton Now Open

Peterbrooke Chocolatier (Peterbrooke), the premiere Florida-based confectioner, recently opened its newest neighborhood specialty retail chocolate shop in West Boca Raton, Fla.’s Regency Square Shopping Plaza, 3013 Yamato Road B10, in close proximity to Woodfield Country Club. The new business opened the week before Easter and held a ribbon cutting on Friday, April 23 at 4 p.m. and grand opening festivities on Saturday, April 24 from 12 noon to 5 p.m. with free giveaways, samples and prizes.

The newest shop in the system and the first in Boca Raton will be run by local Boca Raton residents Susana and Hanno Schulze Schleppinghoff, the same owners that operate the successful Peterbrooke shop just 30 minutes away on Palm Beach, a location known for its creative and inspiring custom chocolate creations and exceptional guest service.

“The new Boca shop is in great and capable hands with the dynamic team of Susana and Hanno Schulze Schleppinghoff and Yuliya Artemyeva, our long-time Palm Beach manager, who, along with her team are master chocolate artisans,” said Peterbrooke Chocolatier Chief Operating Officer Jeff Smith.

High quality specialties such as chocolate covered cookies, pretzels, scratch-made marshmallows, potato chips and strawberries are hand-dipped daily with Peterbrooke’s own proprietary blend of milk, dark and white chocolate, with many of the brand’s chocolates being certified OU Kosher, including the hand-crafted gelato. Supporting the neighborhood feel, each Peterbrooke shop, including West Boca Raton, offers its own unique take on team-building events, birthday parties, summer day camps for children, private parties, catering and corporate gifts.

“The shop in West Boca is perfectly situated in a high-end shopping center surrounded by a diverse group of great restaurants and other retailers,” said Hanno Schulze Schleppinghoff. “Furthermore, we are also in very close proximity to several active country clubs including Woodfield, Boca West and St. Andrews so our new shop will be a true neighborhood destination for delicious chocolate gifts for any occasion year ‘round.”

All Peterbrooke Chocolatier shops are UTZ certified, which is part of the Rainforest Alliance. This partnership ensures the global sustainable farming of cacao while providing farmers with better opportunities for growth and profitability. The UTZ and Rainforest Alliance program allows Peterbrooke’s cacao farmers to learn more environmentally friendly growing methods that increase crop yields while improving working conditions and simultaneously safeguarding our planet. Peterbrooke was one of the earliest adopters of the UTZ certification in the United States and is a proud part of the sustainability program that involves all aspects of the chocolate supply chain.

“We look forward to serving the greater Boca area as the first of many Peterbrooke Chocolatier in Boca Raton opens, offering amazing chocolates, hand crafted gelato, private parties, catering, summer camps and more,” Smith added. “The Yamato Road location is the latest affirmation of our success as a brand; we opened four new shops during 2020 and are set to open a total of three, including West Boca, in just these first months of 2021.”

At the grand opening celebration on Saturday, April 24 from 12 noon to 5 p.m., guests can enjoy giveaways, prizes, taste testing and other festivities as well as all of the brand’s traditional favorites such as decadent truffles, hand-made caramels and cherry cordials that indulge even the most discerning connoisseurs. Each Peterbrooke guest will get a free packaged 6-oz chocolate covered popcorn, one of the brand’s signature items, and can also taste gelatos and sample other chocolate treats. Adhering to local and state guidelines, Peterbrooke Boca Raton may limit the number of guests inside the shop at any given time due to social distancing and COVID-19 guidelines, but every guest will receive a free 6-oz chocolate covered popcorn gift (while supplies last).

The West Boca Raton Peterbrooke Chocolatier is located in the Regency Square Shopping Plaza, 3013 Yamato Road Suite B10, Boca Raton, FL 33434. Hours are Monday – Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. To contact the shop directly, call 561-617-7170, email [email protected] or visit https://peterbrookebocaregencysquare.com/. Friend and follow on Facebook at PeterbrookeBoca and on Instagram at peterbrookebocaregencysquare.