Covid Clinic Opens Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Site at Coral Square

Boca Raton, FL – Covid Clinic is pleased to announce the opening of a COVID-19 testing site at Coral Square to provide convenient access to COVID-19 testing to the local community.

What: Covid Clinic offers patients of all ages an efficient drive-thru testing process that features the Rapid Antibody, Rapid Antigen, Expedited PCR and Antigen/Flu Combination tests, as well as rapid testing for worldwide travel. All tests made available at Covid Clinic’s testing sites are performed by CLIA certified labs and have received an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA. *Test result timing varies

When/Where: For hours of operation and to locate the testing site in the center’s parking lot, please visit: covidclinic.org/testing-sites.

Why: Founded by Dr. Matthew Abinante, Covid Clinic is a non-profit corporation that seeks to offer individuals access to COVID-19 testing and slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Price: The *free Expedited PCR test is now available in 1-2 days *conditions apply

Misc. Info: For additional information regarding pricing and to schedule an appointment, please visit: covidclinic.org.