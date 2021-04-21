CITY OF DELRAY BEACH CARRIES ON TRADITION OF HOSTING ELITE JUNIOR TENNIS

Chamber Member Update

“Most Fun Small Town” welcomes international junior tennis players to historical courts

Delray Beach, FL, April 21, 2021 — This weekend kicks off nine days of international junior tennis in Delray Beach, Florida with 64 players competing for the title at the Delray Beach ITF. Owned and operated by the organization that produces the Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com ATP event, the Delray Beach ITF hosted by the City of Delray Beach is a stepping stone for elite juniors in the Boys and Girls 18’s divisions, singles and doubles. The April 22 – 30 event will be played at Host Site, Delray Swim & Tennis Club, previous home to USTA National Championship events, Sunshine Cup and the inaugural Miami Open (then called Lipton International Players Championships).

Top seed on the boys’ side is Aidan Kim (Chantilly, Virginia), #68 in the ITF world junior rankings. Behind Kim is the 95th ranked junior, and Bolivian #2 seed, Juan Carlos Prado Angelo. The United States is well represented in the event, with 7 other seeded players in addition to Kim. The girls’ field is led by top seeded Nevena Carton (Locust, Virginia), and includes American #2 seed Katja Wiersholm. The impressive boys’ and girls’ fields include players from Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, France, India, Italy, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, South Africa, Venezuela and more, plus other top-ranked American juniors.

The event schedule includes of pre-qualifying event Thursday and Friday with the two finalists in the boys and girls event earning a wildcard into the qualifying event Saturday and Sunday. Main draws will be made Sunday, including singles and doubles. Singles draws are 32 players, doubles fields are 16 teams. All draws and schedules will be available at: https://www.itftennis.com/en/tournament/j4-delray-beach/usa/2021/j-g4-usa-02a-2021/draws-and-results/. Further information available at http://yellowtennisball.com/itf/.

Pre-qualifying matches get underway at 8:30am tomorrow. Qualifying matches will start on Saturday at 8:15am concluding Sunday. Main draw matches commence Monday at 8:15am. Championship matches are next Friday, April 30.

Media interested in covering the event or scheduling player interviews should contact John Butler, 561-350-6795 or [email protected].

Internationally Ranked Top-400 Juniors playing include the following:

Boys : Girls:

Kim, Aiden (USA) 68 Carton, Nevena (USA) 130

Prado Angelo, Juan Carlos (BOL) 95 Wiersholm, Katja (USA) 181

Perego, Giulio (ITA) 114 Ostryzgalo, Martyna (CAN) 198

Sinha, Adit (USA) 117 Fernandez, Bianca Jolie (CAN) 210

Templeman, Jayden (CAN) 121 Jones, Elisabeth (USA) 229

Gorzny, Sebastian (USA) 141 Elbaz, Eva (FRA) 284

Santelices, Luc Boulier (CHI) 161 Broadfoot, Gabriella (RSA) 324

Sec, Sebastian (USA) 166 Macavei, Sonya (USA) 377

Stearns, Preston (USA) 186 Xavier Laydner, Carolina (BRA) 382

Cox, Nathan (USA) 204 Avelar, Luana (BRA) 391

Godsick, Nicholas (USA) 220 Martinez, Alessia (PER) 393

Razeghi, Alexander (USA) 259

Ford, Zane (USA) 311

St-Hilaire, Maxime (CAN) 312

Sinopoli, Francisco (VEN) 321

VM, Sandeep (IND) 330

Lee, Evan (USA) 339

Duan, Adam (USA) 342

Kovacs, Erik (CAN) 384

Kovacs, Kevin (CAN) 394

