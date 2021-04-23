Boca, Delray dining spots take part in county-wide restaurant relief fund

By: Dale King

Soon after COVID-19 lockdowns became a way of life last year around the world, and particularly in South Florida, restaurateur Rodney Mayo attended a meeting of Palm Beach County Commissioners and described the virus’ impact on his business.

Taylor Morgan, a founder and president of QuenchTime, a restaurant relief fund, shows a card indicating membership in the effort to assist financially strapped dining spots. (Photo by Dale King)

He stood at the microphone in the chamber and tried to hold back his sorrow and hurt. But he couldn’t. Choking back bitter tears, he told county lawmakers that he had to lay off 650 employees because of coronavirus shutdowns and cutbacks.

The sadness was palpable within the room. But when Taylor Morgan saw a video of his tearful recitation, she thought: “Isn’t there a restaurant relief fund that can help him?”

She tried to locate one, and quickly discovered there aren’t any. Anywhere.

So, the self-described foodie, former radio personality in New England and West Palm Beach who has been selling LocalDines discount restaurant coupons for 19 years, decided to start one.

In October 2020, Taylor launched her latest project, QuenchTime, which she, along with a couple of partners, developed as a direct result of the pandemic.

Anyone who loves to go out and eat “can pay a low monthly subscription fee and are treated to free drinks whenever they dine at participating restaurants,” she said. “Restaurants receive advertising at no cost.”

A portion of the membership sales are donated to the QuenchTime Restaurant Relief Fund.

Altogether, 85 restaurants – many in Boca Raton, Delray Beach and all over the county — have signed up to offer the special deal to diners thirsty for a good time and a good libation on the house.

While the fundraising organization is just a few months old and has yet to make a major contribution to a needy dining spot, it just scored its first “first.”

“We were able to make our first donation to help [a restaurant manager] who was in an accident which resulted in a traumatic brain injury.”

“We don’t have a lot of money in the restaurant relief fund now,” she said. “But we were able to make a donation of $100 to the GoFundMe account that his co-workers set up to help with mounting medical bills and future therapy.”

“That made me feel good,” she said with typical Taylor exuberance, a trait she said she inherited from her outspoken talk show dad, famed Boston radio host Jerry Williams.

“And I can’t wait to really make an impact some day in the future,” she added during an interview at Saquella Café in Boca Raton’s Royal Palm Place, one of the select 85 on the relief fund roster.

Other locals include Le Sorelle in Boca and Delray, Kapow! Noodle Bar in Boca and West Palm Beach, Renzo’s, Fries to Caviar, Patio Tapas and Beer, Chez Marie French Bistro, Tucci’s Pizza, Dubliner and the Boca Beach House in Boca Raton. In addition, Dada, Wood and Fire and Las Catrinas in Delray Beach.

Taylor said she hopes to increase the list of participating restaurants to 200 in Palm Beach County. After that, the woman who calls herself a “serial entrepreneur” plans to move on to the Treasure Coast, Broward County, Miami-Dade – in fact, “all of South Florida.”

A singles membership in QuenchTime costs $9.99 a month; for couples, $19.99 a month. “Just show your QuenchTime membership card and restaurant partners will buy you a drink,” she explained. “Membership cards can be used unlimited times during the month. After using it just one time, members can save more than the membership costs.”

Consumers can save up to $24 every time they dine out and enjoy a beer, wine or cocktail, she said. For restaurants, “QuenchTime provides marketing and exposure at no cost.”

“The program is designed to help restaurant owners in the short and long term. Short term by filling seats with desirable guests who enjoy a cocktail or bottle of wine with their meal. The Restaurant Relief Fund will provide financial assistance to restaurant owners and their employees in times of crisis.”

QuenchTime donations to restaurants aren’t just COVID-driven. Dining spots can seek help after hurricane closings, illnesses and other work stoppages that affect their bottom line.

Owners of QuenchTime are:

Ron Spoehel, co-founder/chairman and former CFO of NASA, appointed by President George W. Bush and who served in the Obama administration as well.

Bruce Caprara, co-founder, with 30-plus years in restaurant management and ownership.

Taylor Morgan, co-founder/president.

One of two daughters of Jerry Williams, who lit up the phone lines at WBZ and WRKO in Boston and other broadcast centers during a 50-year career, Taylor and her mom, Therese, opened Sprinkles Ice Cream Shop in Palm Beach in 1986.

She sold her interest in Sprinkles to her sister Andrea and followed her father’s footsteps into broadcasting at age 27. After 14 years of working on air as a disc jockey in New England and South Florida, she decided to produce a talk show about the South Florida restaurant scene – thus, marrying her love of restaurants with her love of broadcasting.

“Readers can log onto: www.quenchtime.com for information,” she said. “Even if they don’t decide to join as a paid member, they are still welcome to use QuenchTime as a resource to find places to dine.”