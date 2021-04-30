Boca Beat, 4/30
- A new three-year contract between the city of Boca Raton and the union representing Boca Raton Police has been approved by both sides involved in the negotiations, according to documents distributed to the City Council at its March 26 meeting. City Manager Leif Ahnell said in a letter to council members that the pact with the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 35, includes 3.5% cost of living pay raises retroactive to Oct. 1, 2020, and continuing through the second and third years. The contract remains in effect through Sept. 30, 2023.
- Dan Alexander, former chief of police in Boca Raton for more than 13 years, has been promoted to a similar position with the Palm Beach County School District Police, according to a news release from Superintendent Donald E. Fennoy II.
- Boca Helping Hands (BHH) has just expanded its services in Boynton Beach as part of the organization’s extended strategic plan to help more people across Palm Beach County over the next 3 years. This includes emergency financial assistance and childcare funding becoming available to Boynton Beach residents, as well as an expansion of BHH’s Boynton Beach Pantry Bag Program.
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital recently rallied local officials and generous donors to the Meadows Road site to commemorate the official groundbreaking for the Toby and Leon Cooperman Medical Arts Pavilion. Their $25 million gift will cover the cost of a freestanding facility to house medical specialty clinics and physician offices along with an ambulatory surgery center and orthopedics program. The project should be completed in 2024, said hospital officials.
- West Palm Beach resident Diumar Camacho struggled to find a job that fulfilled him mentally and financially. Despite spending most of his time in an office as an HR manager, he and his wife lived paycheck to paycheck. Camacho dreamed of a career in the growing commercial truck driving industry, which he thought would be the ticket to supporting a growing family, retiring one day, and helping others in the community.
- On May 31 the cities of West Palm Beach and Port Saint Lucie will present some of the worlds best of the best baseball players as they vie for a chance to make an appearance at the XXXII Olympiad Tokyo 2020. The Ballpark of Palm Beaches and Clover park will be the venues where teams USA, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Cuba, Canada, and Colombia will compete for their spot, all the way through June 5.
- Peterbrooke Chocolatier (Peterbrooke), the premiere Florida-based confectioner, recently opened its newest neighborhood specialty retail chocolate shop in West Boca Raton, Fla.’s Regency Square Shopping Plaza, 3013 Yamato Road B10, in close proximity to Woodfield Country Club. The new business opened the week before Easter and held a ribbon cutting on Friday, April 23 at 4 p.m. and grand opening festivities on Saturday, April 24 from 12 noon to 5 p.m. with free giveaways, samples and prizes.
- On April 25, thousands grabbed their boats and friends and took off to Lake Boca for the annual Boca Bash, following the event’s cancellation last year due to COVID-19.Despite the overwhelming support from fans of the event, not everyone was thrilled over the lack of apparent safety that comes with the Boca Bash.”This is not a city sponsored event,” says Andrea Levine O’Rourke, city councilwoman for Boca Raton. “We do not support this event, but it does tax our services quite a bit.”
- More than $139,500 was raised in raffle ticket sales to benefit 31 local children’s charities through the Boca West Children’s Foundation’s (BWCF) annual raffle program. The winners were announced during a Facebook Live event on April 1 during which Arthur Adler, chairman of BWCF, and Matthew Linderman, CCM, President and COO of Boca West Country Club, drew the winning names.
About the Author