“Bark and Brunch” Dog Buffet to Take Place on May 2

Photo Courtesy of The Sun Sentinel

This event is hosted by The Tri-County Animal Rescue at The Addison in Boca Raton on May 2. “Bark and Brunch” is centered around mothers bringing their dogs to enjoy a buffet and festivities for dogs and mothers to enjoy.

The brunch is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. offering a dog buffet, “free-flowing” bloody Marys and bellinis, photo-ops, a gift shop and goodie bags to take home. The tickets cost $225 and can be purchased at tricountyanimalrescue.com

“Besides having the lunch for the mom and their friends, we’re also having a buffet for the dogs,” Tri-County Animal Rescue Founder and Executive Director Suzi Goldsmith said to The Sun Sentinel. “We’re very excited because this is our inaugural event and all the gifts that we’re going to be giving in beautiful bags. They’re going to be full of goodies for both the mom as well as the puppies.”

The “doggie buffet” will offer carrots, green beans and a variety of Milkbones. All proceeds from the event will go directly toward the Animal Rescue’s medical fund to help offer a lower cost for full veterinary services for pet owners who can’t afford it.

“It’s going to be a fundraiser for the Lois Pope Pet Clinic, which is where we do our pro bono and our low-cost spaying neutering shots and surgeries for people who cannot afford it,” Goldsmith said to The Sun Sentinel. “We have many people that have to make a choice, including the senior citizens, nurses and hospital workers, that cannot afford to pay for these extremely high medical expenses they have if there’s an emergency with the dog.”