Armory Art Center Proudly Announces Nationally-Acclaimed Winners of 2021 Palm Beach and Martin Counties Regional Scholastic Art Awards
Annual Competition Showcased 1600-plus Exciting Artist Works, 45 High-School Student Portfolios
Boca Raton, FL – The Armory Art Center is honored to announce the nationally-acclaimed winners of the 2021 Palm Beach and Martin Counties Regional Scholastic Art Awards Exhibition. This year’s anticipated annual competition, presented by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers and more than 100 visual arts organizations across the country, including the Armory Art Center, brought together, regionally, an exciting collection of 1600-plus artist works and 45 high-school student portfolios.
In February, as in years past, the Armory Art Center was thrilled to showcase works entered in the ‘Regional’ competition with an exclusive exhibition in its stunning West Palm Beach campus galleries. Students from schools in Palm Beach and Martin counties were recognized in competitive categories of Gold Key, Silver Key, and Honorable Mention. Additionally, five works, from all categories and grades, selected from those earning Gold Keys as the “Best-of-Show” for each local program, were presented as nominees for the national designation of American Visions & Voices Medals.
The awards are the nation’s longest-running recognition program to award scholarships to creative teens.
“We are so honored to celebrate the fine young artists from our community, who went on to earn top national honors, and, to serve, again this year, as the premiere regional art venue to showcase and cheer exemplary works, by each of the talented students who competed in this year’s amazing competition,” said Dr. Tom Pearson, CEO of the Armory Art Center.
Winners from Palm Beach County, by school, listed alphabetically:
A.W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts:
Blythe Armstrong, Grade 10, Silver Medal – Painting
Sasha Bass, Grade 12, Silver Medal – Art Portfolio
Maysen Baxter, Grade 9 – Gold Medal – Painting
Kailyn Bryant, Grade 12 – Silver Medal – Mixed Media; Gold Medal – Mixed Media
Ava Grave de Peralta, Grade 9 – Silver Medal – Painting
Michael Larito, Grade 12 – Silver Medal – Printmaking and Silver Medal – Art Portfolio
Addison Linck- Grade 12 – Gold Medal – Photography
Javier Nuñez, Grade 12 – Gold Medal – Film and Animation
Kerry Sullivan, Grade 10 – Gold Medal – Drawing and Illustration
Milan Tangirala, Grade 12 – Gold Medal and American Visions Medal – Film and Animation
Benjamin Upper School:
Alexandra Brown, Grade 11, Silver Medal – Photography
Gwen Savidge, Grade 12 – Gold Medal – Photography
Royal Palm Beach Community High School:
Kassidy Dunn, Grade 12 – Silver Medal – Photography
American Heritage High School:
Morgan Gallagher, Grade 10 – Silver Medal – Photography
Makena Vargo, Grade 12 – Silver Medal – Ceramics and Glass
Santaluces Community High School:
Trinity Macaluso, Grade 12 – Silver Medal – Photography
St. Andrews School:
Lucia Miller, Grade 12 – Silver Medal – Painting
Oxbridge Academy:
Abigail Rittgers, Grade 12 – Silver Medal – Ceramics and Glass
Winners from Martin County, by school, listed alphabetically:
Jensen Beach High School:
Gigi Copeland, grade 12, Gold Medal – Drawing and Illustration
The Pine School:
John Sexton, grade 11, Silver Medal – Photography
About the Competition:
Each year, adjudicators comprise a diverse, multi-generational panel of local school art teachers, teaching artists, retired art teachers, and local, regional and out-of-state artists. Works were juried on criteria that meet the national standards and consensus in varying panels.
Those who earn a Regional Gold Key are juried at National Scholastics Art and Writing. Each year, nationally, the submissions are juried by luminaries, some of whom are past award recipients. Panelists look for works that best exemplify originality, technical skill, and the emergence of a personal voice or vision. Gold Key works are currently being reviewed at the national level by a panel of creative–industry experts to receive national medals. National medalists are recognized at a ceremony at Carnegie Hall in New York City. The regional and national recognition is noted by colleges, universities, and art schools around the country. There are significant scholarship awards at the National Scholastic Arts Competition.
Since 1923, the awards have recognized some of America’s most celebrated artists and writers while they were teenagers including: Andy Warhol, Richard Avedon, Kay WalkingStick, Idelle Weber, Lena Dunham, Zac Posen, Ezra Jack Keats, and Paul Chan. Students from Palm Beach and Martin Counties are counted among these esteemed Scholastic Awards alumni.
About the Awards:
• Gold Keys are the highest-level works submitted to local programs. Gold Key works are automatically considered for national-level recognition.
• Silver Keys are stand-out works submitted to local programs that demonstrate exceptional ability.
• Honorable Mentions show great skill and potential.
• American Visions & Voices Nominees are five works, from across all categories and grades, selected from those earning Gold Keys as the “Best-of-Show” for each local program.
About the Armory Art Center:
The Armory Art Center’s art school and galleries provide creative opportunities to enhance your life. The Armory has served the community for over 30 years. The mission of the Armory Art Center is to inspire the creation and experience of art and the Armory’s vision is to be the leading community resource for arts education. Serving over 3,000 students annually, the Armory Art Center offers 160 courses per term in six terms throughout the year to students ranging in age from pre-school to retiree. Classes in drawing, painting, photography, jewelry, fiber & textiles, ceramics, and sculpture are held in 12 state-of–the-art studios. Twelve exhibitions are hosted annually in three galleries. Exhibitions, lectures, and special events are open to the public. For more information, visit www.armoryart.org or call (561) 832-1776. The Armory Art Center is located at 811 Park Place, West Palm Beach, FL 33401.