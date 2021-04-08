Armory Art Center Proudly Announces Nationally-Acclaimed Winners of 2021 Palm Beach and Martin Counties Regional Scholastic Art Awards

My New Classroom by Ava Grave de Peralta (Dreyfoos School of the Arts)

Annual Competition Showcased 1600-plus Exciting Artist Works, 45 High-School Student Portfolios

Boca Raton, FL – The Armory Art Center is honored to announce the nationally-acclaimed winners of the 2021 Palm Beach and Martin Counties Regional Scholastic Art Awards Exhibition. This year’s anticipated annual competition, presented by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers and more than 100 visual arts organizations across the country, including the Armory Art Center, brought together, regionally, an exciting collection of 1600-plus artist works and 45 high-school student portfolios.

In February, as in years past, the Armory Art Center was thrilled to showcase works entered in the ‘Regional’ competition with an exclusive exhibition in its stunning West Palm Beach campus galleries. Students from schools in Palm Beach and Martin counties were recognized in competitive categories of Gold Key, Silver Key, and Honorable Mention. Additionally, five works, from all categories and grades, selected from those earning Gold Keys as the “Best-of-Show” for each local program, were presented as nominees for the national designation of American Visions & Voices Medals.



The awards are the nation’s longest-running recognition program to award scholarships to creative teens.



“We are so honored to celebrate the fine young artists from our community, who went on to earn top national honors, and, to serve, again this year, as the premiere regional art venue to showcase and cheer exemplary works, by each of the talented students who competed in this year’s amazing competition,” said Dr. Tom Pearson, CEO of the Armory Art Center.

Winners from Palm Beach County, by school, listed alphabetically:

A.W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts:

Blythe Armstrong, Grade 10, Silver Medal – Painting

Sasha Bass, Grade 12, Silver Medal – Art Portfolio

Maysen Baxter, Grade 9 – Gold Medal – Painting

Kailyn Bryant, Grade 12 – Silver Medal – Mixed Media; Gold Medal – Mixed Media

Ava Grave de Peralta, Grade 9 – Silver Medal – Painting

Michael Larito, Grade 12 – Silver Medal – Printmaking and Silver Medal – Art Portfolio

Addison Linck- Grade 12 – Gold Medal – Photography

Javier Nuñez, Grade 12 – Gold Medal – Film and Animation



Kerry Sullivan, Grade 10 – Gold Medal – Drawing and Illustration

Milan Tangirala, Grade 12 – Gold Medal and American Visions Medal – Film and Animation

Benjamin Upper School:

Alexandra Brown, Grade 11, Silver Medal – Photography

Gwen Savidge, Grade 12 – Gold Medal – Photography

Royal Palm Beach Community High School:

Kassidy Dunn, Grade 12 – Silver Medal – Photography



American Heritage High School:

Morgan Gallagher, Grade 10 – Silver Medal – Photography

Makena Vargo, Grade 12 – Silver Medal – Ceramics and Glass

Santaluces Community High School:

Trinity Macaluso, Grade 12 – Silver Medal – Photography



St. Andrews School:

Lucia Miller, Grade 12 – Silver Medal – Painting



Oxbridge Academy:

Abigail Rittgers, Grade 12 – Silver Medal – Ceramics and Glass

Winners from Martin County, by school, listed alphabetically:

Jensen Beach High School:

Gigi Copeland, grade 12, Gold Medal – Drawing and Illustration

The Pine School:

John Sexton, grade 11, Silver Medal – Photography



About the Competition:

Each year, adjudicators comprise a diverse, multi-generational panel of local school art teachers, teaching artists, retired art teachers, and local, regional and out-of-state artists. Works were juried on criteria that meet the national standards and consensus in varying panels.

Those who earn a Regional Gold Key are juried at National Scholastics Art and Writing. Each year, nationally, the submissions are juried by luminaries, some of whom are past award recipients. Panelists look for works that best exemplify originality, technical skill, and the emergence of a personal voice or vision. Gold Key works are currently being reviewed at the national level by a panel of creative–industry experts to receive national medals. National medalists are recognized at a ceremony at Carnegie Hall in New York City. The regional and national recognition is noted by colleges, universities, and art schools around the country. There are significant scholarship awards at the National Scholastic Arts Competition.

Since 1923, the awards have recognized some of America’s most celebrated artists and writers while they were teenagers including: Andy Warhol, Richard Avedon, Kay WalkingStick, Idelle Weber, Lena Dunham, Zac Posen, Ezra Jack Keats, and Paul Chan. Students from Palm Beach and Martin Counties are counted among these esteemed Scholastic Awards alumni.



About the Awards:

• Gold Keys are the highest-level works submitted to local programs. Gold Key works are automatically considered for national-level recognition.

• Silver Keys are stand-out works submitted to local programs that demonstrate exceptional ability.

• Honorable Mentions show great skill and potential.