University Galleries from FAU Hosts Family Art Day at the Boca Campus

Picture of The University Galleries.

The University Galleries will host a “Family Art Day” on March 20 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the Boca Raton Campus. This will be a free event designed for children aged 5-12 and their families.

This event will follow The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines with social distancing, masks, and a crowd limit in place.

In order to attend this event, attendees are required to register ahead of time to select their designated time slot at fau.edu/galleries.

“Families will have the opportunity to discover the medium of printmaking through two exhibitions, ‘Corridos Visuales: Tradition and Innovation in LatinX Printmaking’ and ‘Expanding Printmaking: South Florida Artist Run Presses’,” reports a press release from The University Galleries.

The University Galleries are typically open Tuesday through Friday from 1:00-4:00 p.m. and Saturday from 1:00-5:00 p.m. They offer group tours that can be scheduled via appointment by contacting [email protected]

“These exhibitions explore the versatility of the medium and include themes of storytelling and sharing information, identity and heritage, critiques of commercial media, and the metaphysical,” according to the FAU press release. “Family Art Day will include physically distanced hands-on art activities, scavenger hunts with giveaway prizes, and engaging discussions and the artwork.”