United Way of Palm Beach County Offers Virtual and Socially Distanced Tax Help

Free, Fast, Safe & Secure Income Tax Filing

Boca Raton, FL – With one month left of tax filing season, United Way of Palm Beach County’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program has already helped over 3,000 local households with tax returns, yielding taxpayers $5.3 million in refunds and $1.4 million in Earned Income Tax Credits (EITC).

Households with an annual income of $66,000 or less in 2020 are eligible for tax assistance through the VITA program, so they can receive their hard-earned money quickly and save hundreds of dollars on filing fees. United Way continues to offer four virtual and socially distanced options for free, fast, safe, and secure tax help.

Taxpayers can receive in-person tax help from IRS-certified volunteers at one of our VITA sites across Palm Beach County or drop off and scan their documents into a secure, IRS platform and pick up their completed return later. Tech savvy taxpayers can use our entirely virtual option to receive tax help from a VITA volunteer from the comfort of their home, or file their own tax return online at MyFreeTaxes.com.

When using a VITA service, taxpayers need to bring the following documents: 2019 tax return, social security cards and birthdates for all family members, all W2 statements for 2020, forms 1099 and 1098, a photo ID and a voided check. Joint returns require both spouses to attend. Those who earned less than $50,954 may also be eligible for up to $6,660 in Earned Income Tax Credits.

The VITA Program is possible through United Way of Palm Beach County’s partnership with the Internal Revenue Service, 211 Palm Beach/Treasure Coast, the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners, Bank of America, Third Federal, and Wells Fargo.

To find out more about the VITA program, visit www.TaxesFiledFree.org or call 2-1-1.

