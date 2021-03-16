Research Park at Florida Atlantic University® Elects Officers

Boca Raton, FL – The Research Park at Florida Atlantic University® recently elected its 2021 officers, naming Michael Allison, J.D., as elected chairman and Daniel Flynn, Ph.D., as re-elected vice chairman.

The Research Park at FAU is governed by the seven-member Florida Atlantic Research and Development Authority, which supports and promotes research and development in affiliation with and related to, FAU and fosters technology-led economic development in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Allison was previously executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Office Depot and was responsible for all aspects of human resources in 52 countries. In June 2019, Allison was appointed to serve on the Florida Atlantic Research & Development Authority.

“The Research Park at FAU has an impressive track record of attracting talented companies to our region, said Allison. “The partnership with the University, neighboring cities, counties and state of Florida truly sets us apart as a community in which innovative companies can thrive.”

Flynn is vice president for research at FAU. He has published 72 research articles and serves on the Board of Directors for BioArkive, a biotech company based in San Diego, California. Flynn has previously served on editorial boards and advisory committees for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Association of American Medical.

“I look forward to continuing my work with the Florida Atlantic Research and Development Authority,” said Flynn. “The companies that call the Research Park at FAU home continue to make a large impact and contribute to our local and regional economy.”

Membership of the Research Park’s governing authority consists of three members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners of Palm Beach County, three members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners of Broward County and one member appointed by the president of Florida Atlantic University.

For more information about the Research Park at FAU, visit research-park.org.

About Florida Atlantic University:

Florida Atlantic University, established in 1961, officially opened its doors in 1964 as the fifth public university in Florida. Today, the University serves more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students across six campuses located along the southeast Florida coast. In recent years, the University has doubled its research expenditures and outpaced its peers in student achievement rates. Through the coexistence of access and excellence, FAU embodies an innovative model where traditional achievement gaps vanish. FAU is designated a Hispanic-serving institution, ranked as a top public university by U.S. News & World Report and a High Research Activity institution by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. For more information, visit www.fau.edu.

About the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University®