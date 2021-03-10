Pedego Electric Bikes Boca Celebrates Community With Hello Fun Tour Palooza Event

Locally-Owned Electric Bike Shop Hosts Group Bike Ride And Community Event, Inspires Connection And Outdoor Activity

Boca Raton, FL – As part of its nationwide “Hello Fun Tour,” Pedego Electric Bikes is hosting a neighborhood Palooza event at its locally-owned Boca storefront featuring a group Pedego ride, food truck, games, music and more on Saturday, March 13.

Local store owners, Grego and Kyle Coker, invite Pedego owners and the local community to join them at their store, located at 4400 N Federal Hwy Ste 156. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests will enjoy the festivities and catch a sneak peak of the new lineup of Pedego electric bikes. Pedego CEO and founder, Don DiCostanzo, and director of business developments, Cynthia Newcomb, will also be onsite to interact with local Pedego enthusiasts.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our local community and Pedego owners at our Palooza event,” said Grego Coker. “Pedego is all about community, adventure, connecting with others and enjoying outdoor exercise, and this event is a special way we get to do just that.”

The festivities will feature the Food King food truck, and Pedego owners will receive a free meal, courtesy of Pedego Boca. At 2 p.m., Pedego owners will take off on a fun-filled group ride lasting approximately one hour, followed by an outdoor picnic with music, corn hole and other games. Guests are also encouraged to bring their swimsuits to swim in the nearby ocean.

This event is one stop of many on Pedego’s 2021 Hello Fun Tour. With stops in more than 70 communities that are home to Pedego storefronts, the Hello Fun Tour will highlight more than 40 new store openings, expanding the brand’s footprint to over 140 locations and growing.

Founded in 2008, Pedego was created to be the best brand of electric bikes, not necessarily the largest. Don DiCostanzo founded Pedego out of a desire to combine quality and style in the e-bike category. Thus, Pedego’s premium, quality bikes were born.

About Pedego® Electric Bikes

Pedego Electric Bikes offers a line of 20 premium quality electric bikes of different styles and colors, suited for the needs of every Pedego customer. Electric bikes are designed to make outdoor exercise easy and convenient for people of all athletic abilities.