Palm Beach Outlets Announces Opening of Jarden Smart Market

Self-Checkout Market Offers Fresh and Healthy Food On-the-Go

Boca Raton, FL – Palm Beach Outlets (PalmBeachOutlets.com) has announced the opening of Jarden Smart Market. Smart Market puts chef-curated salads, cold-pressed juices, and snacks directly in the consumer’s hands within seconds through an easy-to-use self-checkout market featuring a wide selection of meal jars. The Jarden team is dedicated to packing each jar full of quality, locally sourced ingredients which are daily delivered fresh to Smart Market.

“Smart Market provides a secure, self-checkout market featuring fresh, nutritious food and beverages,” says Trina Holmsted, Marketing Director of Palm Beach Outlets. “Smart Market makes grabbing a healthy bite quick and easy,” she adds.

Jarden Smart Market began as a collaboration between several prominent local restaurateurs including the owners of Pistache, Field of Greens and Benny’s on the Beach, who saw a need for fresh, wholesome food options easily available to those on-the-go.

“The exciting thing about Jarden is how relevant it is to the world we live in, addressing the lifestyles of today’s consumers who are looking for a healthy, fresh and affordable option on-the-go.” says Hess Musallet, co-founder of Jarden.

