Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) will end on March 31, 2021. All eligible businesses are encouraged to apply through participating lenders until the deadline. To qualify for a Second Draw PPP loan, the borrower must have previously received a First Draw PPP Loan and used the full amount, have no more than 300 employees, and can demonstrate at least a 25% reduction in gross receipts between comparable quarters in 2019 and 2020. PPP Loans can be used to help fund payroll costs, which includes benefits. Funds can also be used to pay for mortgage interest, rent, utilities, and worker protection costs related to COVID-19. Click here to View lenders near you and see what information will be requested from you when you apply with a lender.

Florida has launched a new email system to help bring COVID-19 vaccines to homebound seniors. Seniors will now be able to sign-up to have vaccines come to them by emailing [email protected]. Upon receipt, the requestor will receive a return email with a survey link to register.



Protecting your business is always a key priority of the Chamber. Our professional team works with our local Council and Commission in Boca Raton and Boynton Beach, as well as advocating on a county and state level. We continue to deliver on our mission to protect businesses by being the voice of the business community. As we enter the third week of the Florida Legislative Session, The Boca Chamber is strongly advocating and working with our elected leaders on the passage of the following pieces of legislation during this session:

COVID-19 liability protections for businesses and health care providers Florida Senate Bill 74 & Florida House Bill 7

Extending the funding for VISIT FLORIDA Florida Senate Bill 778 & Florida House Bill 675

Sales tax collections from online retailers or marketplace facilitators Florida Senate Bill 50 & Florida House Bill 15

Tax Refund Program for Qualified Target Industry Businesses Florida Senate Bill 982 & Florida House Bill 6071

Film, Television, and Digital Media Targeted Rebate Program Florida Senate Bill 0704 & Florida House Bill 757

We strongly encourage you to call, write, or email your State Representative and State Senator to advocate your support for these critical pieces of legislation. You can also view the entire Boca Chamber Business Legislative Agenda. This agenda outlines the issues the Chamber is advocating for on behalf of the business community of Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and South Palm Beach County.



A high-quality workforce is Florida’s best long-term economic development strategy and is crucial to becoming the 10th largest economy by 2030. Our partners at the Florida Chamber are requesting participation in a survey to understand the business community’s evolving workforce needs and the impact the pandemic has had and may continue to have on recruiting and training goals. Select the survey relevant to your industry. If your industry is not listed, please click here to take the non-industry-specific Florida Workforce Needs Survey.

The Treasure Coast Region of Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin and Palm Beach counties and the Treasure Coast Regional Planning Council (TCRPC) created a brief survey seeking to understand the operational changes businesses have implemented since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. TCRPC will evaluate the impact private and public funding have had on businesses’ ability to stay afloat and identify economic solutions and potential resources for businesses. All information will be reported in general terms and individual business information will remain confidential. Please take a minute to complete this important survey which runs through March 31st.

Looking for a quick way to find an event, register for an event, and receive pop-up notifications of important Chamber, County, City of Boca Raton, and City of Boynton Beach information? Download the Boca Chamber App – found on the App Store and Google Play Store. Keep your Chamber at the tip of your fingers! You can also stay up to date on all Chamber activity by visiting us at bocachamber.com. We continue to provide you with valuable virtual and in-person experiences. Most virtual programs are recorded and available for you to access on the Boca Chamber’s YouTube Channel. Hit the subscribe button to find out when new content is posted on our channel. Below is a list of our upcoming virtual and in-person experiences:

One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chamber continues to deliver its two weekly member campaigns designed exclusively to support two industries that were hit hard by the pandemic – non-profits and restaurants. Our “Did You Know” non-profit email campaign increases the awareness of our local non-profit members and highlights their missions and the positive impact they have on our community.

The weekly restaurant email campaign showcases six-member restaurants. These emails include key contact information for quick reference to help drive business to this badly hurt industry. If you are a non-profit or restaurant that has not taken part in this free campaign, please contact our Executive Vice President, Sarah Pearson, to participate. Together, we will continue to Move Business Forward in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and South Palm Beach County, making our region the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play.

