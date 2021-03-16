Local Organization Providing Highly Nutritious Meals to those in Need

Boca Raton, FL – During the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a team of young changemakers at Marine Education Initiative realized that the soup kitchens in South Florida needed more support. Thus, after a few months of researching and thorough planning, MEI sprung into action by launching its Aquaponics Food Security & Education Program. Aquaponics is the raising of fish and plants in a recirculating ecosystem. The fish waste provides nutrients for the plants, and the bacteria and plants help to clean the water for the fish. Aquaponics can grow a tremendous amount of food with a fraction of the water as well as land that is normally utilized in soil-based agriculture. Produce can be grown locally in our urban communities, providing access to nutritious food, creating jobs, and eliminating the huge carbon footprint associated with transporting food long distances.

In January of 2021, Marine Education Initiative launched its Aquaponics Food Security & Education Program to educate the next generation about sustainable agriculture as well as provide fresh meals of fish and vegetables to soup kitchens in South Florida. By utilizing hands-on STEM education tools, students who visit the center are able to experience first-hand how to test water quality and the science behind the nitrogen cycle. Situated in an indoor controlled warehouse environment in Boca Raton, FL, MEI produces over 150 heads of lettuce as well as trays of microgreens for local soup kitchens on a weekly basis. Join us on Friday, March 19th at 2:30pm as we deliver our first harvest of fresh vegetables to area soup kitchens in South Florida.

Date: Friday, March 19th, 2021

Time: 2:30pm