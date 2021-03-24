Hooters of South Florida for Baseball Opening Day

Take me Out to Hooters for Baseball’s Opening Day

Boca Raton, FL – Hooters of South Florida will be kicking off Baseball’s Opening Day at their Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines and Weston locations starting on Thursday, April 1. Catch every game all season with MLB Extra Innings at the Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines and Weston locations. Hooters Girls at these locations will be showing their baseball spirit during opening weekend wearing jerseys and baseball hats of their favorite teams.

All 16 Hooters of South Florida locations will be offering a Fry collector’s cup special. For one dollar additional get a large Fry in a collector’s cup. Try them with traditional seasoning or fiery.

10 Locations Offering the MLB Extra Innings Package:

HOOTERS OF BOCA RATON (2240 NW 19 Street, Suite 1101-A, Boca Raton) 561 -391-8903

HOOTERS OF FORT LAUDERDALE (6345 N. Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale) 954-928-0026

HOOTERS OF PEMBROKE PINES (7990 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines) 954-962-6330

HOOTERS OF WESTON (2282 Weston Road, Weston) (954) 990-7047

HOOTERS OF BRADENTON (4908 14TH Street W, Bradenton) 941-758-1175

HOOTERS OF CAPE CORAL (3120 Del Prado Boulevard, Cape Coral) 239-945-4700

HOOTERS OF FORT MYERS (4411 Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers) 239 275-4666

HOOTERS OF NAPLES (3625 Gateway Lane, Naples) 239-513-9964

HOOTERS OF PORT CHARLOTTE (1360 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte) 941-625-0200

HOOTERS OF SARASOTA (6507 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota) 941-923-4666

LTP Management, a Franchisee of Hooters of America, owns and operates 17 locations in South Florida. For more information about South Florida Hooters please visit www.HootersFlorida.com or follow us at Twitter @HootersFlorida, Instagram @SouthFLHooters and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/hootersflorida/.