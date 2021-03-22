Discover The Palm Beaches to Honor Local Community and Tourism Businesses

Providencia Award Recipient Receives Award During Travel Rally Day 2019 – Photo: MIchael Wright Photography

Announces Open Call for 29th Providencia Nominations, through March 26

Boca Raton, FL – Discover The Palm Beaches (DTPB), the tourism marketing organization for Palm Beach County, is now accepting nominations for the 29th Providencia Award. The award is presented to a local business, organization or individual making an extraordinary contribution to the vitality and prosperity of Palm Beach County as a desirable tourist destination. Examples of exemplary contributions include expansion of facilities, establishment of new event(s) and achievement of outstanding business levels. Nominations may be made online through Friday, March 26, 2021 at www.ThePalmBeaches.com/Providencia-Award.

“After such an unexpected year, we are grateful to bring back this long-standing tradition of honoring tourism community leaders and businesses,” stated Jorge Pesquera, president and CEO for Discover The Palm Beaches. “It’s been a tough year for many in the industry and we look forward to spotlighting the efforts of those who managed and displayed exceptional success despite the challenges of COVID-19 during 2020.”

In order to qualify for nomination, nominees must meet all of the following criteria: – The organization or individual must reside in or be a resident of Palm Beach County, employed or otherwise associated with tourism, travel or hospitality

– Must contribute to the growth of the local tourism industry

– Implement innovative sales, marketing, public relations and social media initiatives to enhance The Palm Beaches’ image

– May not be an elected official or a TDC agency-affiliated member or organization

The DTPB Providencia Committee, which is composed of tourism professionals throughout the county, will review all nominations ultimately narrowing the list to three final candidates. The public will then be invited to select the Providencia Award winner by voting online via PalmBeachPost.com. Public voting will begin Wednesday, April 14 and run through Monday, April 26, 2021. The Award winner will be announced during DTPB’s Travel Rally Day celebration on May 7, 2021. Winners from recent years have included: Palm Beach Outlets, Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society, and Lion Country Safari.

The award is named after the Providencia – a cargo ship carrying 20,000 coconuts that ran aground off Palm Beach’s coast in 1878. The planting of those coconuts, by pioneer families, created the lush palm grove that inspired Henry Flagler to build two resorts and eventually name the Town of Palm Beach and America’s First Resort Destination®. As a key economic driver in The Palm Beaches, Palm Beach County’s hospitality and tourism industry supported $5.5. billion in economic impact in 2020, down from a record $7.7 billion in 2019. The industry continues to see clear signs of recovery with occupancy increases since the start of the pandemic in 2020 from 20 percent in April to just under 70 percent for the week ending March 13.

“Tourism and genuine hospitality are ingrained in The Palm Beaches’ DNA. Together, they generate employment, stimulate the economy and help create memories for millions of visitors. This year’s Providencia Award is that much more special, as it recognizes the creativity, innovation, and resilience of our community leaders,” said Pesquera.

Travel Rally Day, which is held in observance of the U.S. Travel Association’s National Travel and Tourism Week (May 2-8, 2021), is an annual celebration that brings together tourism and hospitality businesses and personnel to share in togetherness and celebrate the “POWER OF TRAVEL.” Event details are still being arranged, but whether held in-person, virtually or in a hybrid setting it will be a celebration of support for the U.S. Travel Association and the local tourism community. More information will be shared next month.

