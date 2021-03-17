Children’s Home Society of Florida Recognizes Philanthropists Transforming the Lives of Local Children

Freitas, Mary and Mark

Boca Raton, FL – Patrons and friends of Children’s Home Society of Florida (CHS) safely gathered Thursday for an exclusive luncheon to honor the organization’s most distinguished group of donors, the Legacy Circle. Held at The Brazilian Court and chaired by Wendy Roberts, the celebration formally recognized the individuals and foundations with the most remarkable dedication to CHS’ mission of building bridges to success for children.

Honorees included Linda Dweck, Mary and Mark Freitas, Patty Myura, and Tracy Ricker Siani.

Children’s Home Society of Florida introduced the Legacy Circle in 2018 to recognize the long-time patrons who partner with the organization to transform the lives and futures of Florida’s children. Legacy Circle members have invested at least $100,000 to benefit the organization throughout their lifetime.

Here in Palm Beach, and throughout the state, CHS is intensifying their efforts to keep more kids safe at home by offering programs that meet families at the crossroads of their struggles and successes and intervene before crises even occur.

“We can attribute much of our success to the leadership, generosity and advocacy of the Legacy Circle members being honored today,” said Charles Scherer, CHS Regional Executive Director serving Palm Beach. “Because of the Legacy Circle’s commitment, we can help more families find – and pursue – opportunities for long-term success.”

Guests of the event had the opportunity to learn more about CHS’ successes, particularly in their work to create loving, forever families through adoption. Special guest speakers, Kelley and David Light, shared their touching personal story of adopting their youngest son TJ through CHS in 2017. Last year CHS helped more than 700 children across the state of Florida find their forever home.

Luncheon sponsors included: The David & Sondra Mack Foundation, Inc., Carolyn Carrano, Rev. Dr. Lois M. Gackenheimer, R.N, The Donald and Barbara Zucker Family Foundation, John and Jana Scarpa and Daszkal Bolton LLP.

About Children’s Home Society of Florida

On the front lines since 1902, Children’s Home Society of Florida is the oldest and largest statewide organization devoted to helping children and families and serves more than 59,000 children and their family members across the state of Florida each year. More: www.chsfl.org.