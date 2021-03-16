Boca Raton opens up a new fire station

On March 9, the city of Boca Raton announced that a new fire station, Fire Station 6, is set to open on Clint Moore Road, according to a press release. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on March 8 and fire administration and personnel, City Council members, and other dignitaries were in attendance.

Fire Station 6 will serve the northwestern area of the city and is now able to house up to 10 crews. Other new upgrades include four new bays with the ability to house new trucks, and 8 unisex bathrooms to facilitate crew members with decontamination. The new building will be able to withstand winds of 155 mph and Fire Rescue Services also intend to apply for a LEED certification for the building.

Before its new reform, Fire Station 6 was demolished in early 2020. It took 15 months to rebuild so that it stands the way it does now. Many people, like Mayor Scott Singer and Fire Chief Tom Wood, are very pleased with the outcome of Fire Station 6. “This state-of-the-art rebuild is part of our commitment to public safety,” said Mayor Scott Singer. “We are proud to have the best first responders and police officers who maintain our superior quality of life and this new station continues that commitment to service.”