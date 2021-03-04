Artists Of Palm Beach County Presents 8th Annual Members Exhibit

Boca Raton, FL – ArtWorks Gallery, located at 555 25th street in the “wonderful, historic bohemian art district” of Northwood in West Palm Beach, will be hosting “STARTING AGAIN,” the Artists of Palm Beach County’s 8th Annual Membership Exhibit. The exhibit begins on March 1 and will run until April 30, 2021.

Last March, 2020, the Artists of Palm Beach County hoped to begin their season with one exhibit after another in the ArtWorks Gallery. The membership exhibit opened on March 6, 2020 to an extremely receptive, huge crowd. Less than two weeks later the Covid-19 shutdown began and ended exhibitions for the rest of the year.

As a result, the organization is delighted to have another opportunity with the “STARTING AGAIN” juried exhibition. A call went out to the membership for submissions of original work of any subject in all media, 2D or 3D. Twenty artists were juried into the show and Abstract Expressionist, Lee Passerella, was chosen as the featured artist.

Last year the Judge for Awards, famed Palm Beach artist Sandra Thompson, did such an ex- cellent job, that the group is thrilled that she has agreed to be Judge again. Sandra will have her own solo show at the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County, 601 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth, opening on February 13, 5-7 PM and running through March 12, 2021.

An Opening Reception for “Starting Again” at the ArtWorks Gallery is planned for Friday, March 5, 5 – 8PM. Due to Covid-19 the gallery will follow CDC guidelines, which calls for face masks and only 10 people at a time in the gallery. The organization will also be hosting a virtual opening on Zoom, Monday, March 15 at 5:30 PM. To attend the actual opening, guests are asked to call the gallery at 561-833-9165 to reserve a time. To take part in the virtual exhibit, please email YES to [email protected] and put Starting Again in the subject. We are hoping that you will visit the gallery to see and purchase our artworks.