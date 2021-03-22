A Memorial Day Tribute to Veterans: The Things They Carried

Boca Raton, FL – The Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts (PBIEA) and Kay-Squared Productions will join forces to bring Tim O’Brien’s award-winning literary classic turned one-man play to the theater in honor of Memorial Day. Adapted for the stage by Jim Stowell, The Things They Carried is the powerful re-telling of O’Brien’s personal journey from his childhood in Minnesota to the jungles of Vietnam.

The play which, like the book, is a tour-de-force, will star Kenneth Kay, a well-respected talent in south Florida. Kay is a multiple award-winning actor and director with over 40 years of professional theatre & film experience. In addition to his numerous stage and movie credits, Kay served as the Artistic Director for the acclaimed Blowing Rock Stage Company in North Carolina.

The Things They Carried explores the blurred lines between truth and reality as seen through the author’s eyes as a young, innocent soldier. It is a powerful, clever, and provocative depiction of loss and redemption.

The production at PBIEA, which will be self-directed by Kay, is scheduled for May 20-23, 2021 and May 27-30, 2021. Advance tickets are available now. PBIEA is a popular, intimate 40 seat venue. Shows sell out quickly, so purchasing tickets far ahead of opening night is advised. The Things They Carried may not be appropriate for young audiences. The content includes adult language and themes.

The Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts is located in the Village Shoppes of North Palm Beach between True Treasures and Entre Nous Bistro. The address is 115 U.S. Highway One, North Palm Beach, Florida. Directions and additional information are available by calling Managing Director Donna Carbone at 561 743-9955.