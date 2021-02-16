What Keeps This 65-year Marriage Going Through A Pandemic: Love, Laughter, and The Covid-19 Vaccine

As vaccines begin to be more accessible to seniors, a Boca Raton couple of 65 years, express what they are most grateful for this Valentine’s day weekend: of course love and their liberty after being vaccinated.

Rita and Murray Rubin are full time residents of Boca Raton but are happy to travel to visit family members out of state after missing some of their family’s most valuable moments.

“My granddaughter got married, we had to watch it on Zoom,” Rita Rubin said to CBS12 reporter Luli Ortiz. “I just want to see my kids[,] I want to see my relatives. Who knows how many years were going to have left?”

The Rubin’s family seems to be bonded by genuine love as they explain just what has kept them together for so many years.

Rita jokingly says that Murray just tells her what she wants to hear and that is the real secret for their successful and lengthy marriage.

“I feel like I’m the luckiest guy in the world. I love my wife more today than the day I married her,” Murray Rubin said.

Rita followed “Say that again.” Sometimes love and laughter is what keeps one grounded, especially in times like today.

The couple feels more safe knowing that they are vaccinated. Seniors who receive the treatment have more access to travel, of course, following the Center for Disease Control [CDC] guidelines.