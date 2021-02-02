Moss Foundation Helps Build Solar Career Opportunities For Belle Glade Students

Mark Sochacki, Vice President/ Project Executive, Moss Construction, presents a $105,000 donation to Student ACES founder Buck Martinez at the organization’s center in Belle Glade.



Moss Foundation helps build career opportunities for economically disadvantaged students with $105K donation to Student ACES’ solar workforce development program

Boca Raton, FL – High school students, many from Palm Beach County’s most economically depressed neighborhoods, are one-step closer to career-launching, skilled trade jobs in Florida’s expanding solar industry, thanks to a $105,000 donation from the Moss Foundation to Student ACES’ solar workforce development program. The check presentation took place on Friday, Jan. 29 at the Student ACES Center, 915 S. Main Street in Belle Glade.

“We are excited to support Student ACES and this important initiative,” said Chad Moss, president of the Moss Foundation. “There are tremendous career opportunities in this specialized field of construction, and we want to provide students who are considering this path the experiences they need to understand their options and the tools to achieve their career goals.”

The Student ACES workforce development program exposes students to well-paying jobs in the solar industry that do not require a college degree. Students will also visit some of the nine Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) solar energy centers that Moss Construction is helping to build throughout the state. The students will learn firsthand about career opportunities from individuals working in the solar industry. The program also offers workshops that focus on character education, financial literacy, safety and time management. The students also will learn how to write a resume, complete a job application, and practice interviewing skills.

“Student ACES helps students seize the many opportunities that await them, whether that’s going to college, entering the workforce or a combination of both,” said Krissy Webb, executive director of Student ACES. “Our unique programs build character and integrity. Students gain a strong foundation that they can draw on throughout their lives to overcome the various challenges they will encounter no matter what road they choose.”

Florida continues to rank among the top states for solar jobs led by FPL’s unprecedented solar expansion – installing 30 million more solar panels by 2030 – one of the largest in the country. FPL is a longtime supporter and sponsor of Student ACES and is an integral partner in the workforce development program. Members of FPL’s solar team mentor the students at the Belle Glade center, and several of the students have been hired directly by FPL or Moss Construction.

“FPL proudly supports organizations such as Student ACES that break down barriers to opportunities for students, especially in the STEM field; after all, these young men and women are the state’s future leaders and it’s critical they have the tools to thrive,” said Eric Silagy, president and CEO of FPL. “We commend Moss for making such an important investment in these students’ futures.”

About Moss Foundation, Inc.: Moss Foundation, Inc. is a 501(C)3 organization dedicated to assisting non-profit organizations and communities throughout the nation under the leadership of President Chad Moss. Created by Moss & Associates, a national privately held construction firm headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the foundation prides itself in giving back to the community and enhancing its surrounding areas.

About Student ACES, Inc. (ACE): Student ACES, Inc. is a 501(C) 3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping high school students excel academically and personally. The organization creates an educational environment that prepares high school students and athletes while giving them the tools to be leaders and contribute to the community. Founded by father-daughter team Buck Martinez and Krissy Web in 2013 with 32 students, it has now served over 37,500 students.

About Florida Power & Light Company (FPL): FPL is the largest energy company in the U.S. as measured by retail electricity produced and sold. The company serves more than 5.6 million customer accounts supporting more than 11 million residents across Florida with clean, reliable and affordable electricity. FPL operates one of the cleanest power generation fleets in the U.S and in 2020 won the ReliabilityOne® National Reliability Excellence Award, presented by PA Consulting, for the fifth time in the last six years. The company was recognized in 2020 as one of the most trusted U.S. electric utilities by Escalent for the seventh consecutive year. FPL is a subsidiary of Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), a clean energy company widely recognized for its efforts in sustainability, ethics and diversity, and has been ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry in Fortune’s 2020 list of “World’s Most Admired Companies.” NextEra Energy is also the parent company of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.GulfPower.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.