Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Chamber realized the business community would need support to endure the negative impacts caused by the virus. Our response to the crisis was strategic, methodical, and flexible so that we could help all businesses, large and small, have the tools and resources they need to survive and keep their operations running as successfully as possible. It was not a one-size-fits-all approach, but rather a customized approach to providing the appropriate resources to those businesses and industries when they need it – and how they need it.



One of our strategic initiatives was the creation of two email campaigns, both of which continue to be delivered on a weekly basis. These two campaigns were designed exclusively for two industries that were hit hard by the pandemic – non-profits and restaurants. Our “Did You Know” non-profit email campaign increases the awareness of our local non-profit members and highlight their missions and the positive impact they have on our community. The weekly restaurant email campaign showcases different member restaurants and all their dining and take-out options. The email includes key contact information for quick reference to help drive business to this badly hurt industry. If you are a non-profit or restaurant that has not taken part in this free campaign and would like to do so, please contact our Executive Vice President, Sarah Pearson.



In addition to the email campaigns, we continue to provide countless virtual experiences through educational webinars, networking events, and committee and Leads groups meetings. These virtual events have been designed and constructed to make sure that you have the opportunity to connect with fellow members and take away valuable information to apply to your business. If you are ever unable to attend an event at its originally scheduled time, you can watch most of our virtual content on the Boca Chamber’s YouTube Channel. Previous topics have included:

Building a Resilient Mindset in Uncertain Times

Silver Linings: Turning Lemons into an LLC

COVID-19 and the Workplace

How Good is Your Storytelling?

Aside from the more than 12 virtual events offered each month, we are now carefully coming together in person at our monthly Membership Breakfasts and Successful Women in Business luncheons. During last month’s breakfast, we heard from Ethan Shapiro, Head of School at Saint Andrew’s. Ethan provided insights on the decisions they made to make sure they had their faculty, staff, and students returning to a safe environment. Next week, our membership breakfast will highlight American Heart Health month and showcase the Delray Medical Center.

Protecting business has also been a key focus of the Chamber from the onset of the pandemic. The Chamber team worked with our local Council and Commission in Boca Raton and Boynton Beach to ease restrictions on signage and feather banners to help retail and restaurants have more visibility during the shutdown. As well as advocating and helping to craft language for a local Small Business Emergency Relief package, we are continuing our mission to protect businesses by strongly advocating for the passage of statewide Liability Protection Legislation, designed to protect businesses from frivolous lawsuits who are following guidelines to keep their customers and employees safe. Locally, the Chamber’s Business Leaders United Political Action Committee (BLU-PAC), worked to ensure that business-minded candidates were elected in several State and County positions this past November. BLU-PAC is now focusing on ensuring the residents of Boca Raton elect the right candidates for City Council in March – Constance Scott, Seat C and Brian Stenberg, Seat D.

This month marks our one-year anniversary of the Boca Chamber App. You can find the app on the App Store and Google Play Store. The App is a quick way to find an event, register for an event, and receive pop-up notifications of important Chamber, County, City of Boca Raton, and City of Boynton Beach information. You can also stay up to date on all Chamber activity by visiting us at bocachamber.com. Below is a list of our upcoming virtual and in-person experiences:

Each month at our New Member Orientation, I like to give members a perspective of Chamber Membership. Many think of a Chamber membership like a gym membership – you get out of it what you put into it. That is true. However, a Chamber membership is much more than that. If you stop using the gym, you stop seeing results. As a Chamber member, if for any reason your engagement with us slows down, you will still see results! I can assure you that our dedicated and talented team of professionals continues to work hard on your behalf ensuring businesses can operate and succeed in a pro-business environment. We work every day to keep Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, and South Palm Beach County the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play.



