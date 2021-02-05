Galentine’s Day Event at Boca Center to Benefit Junior League

Boca Raton, FL – This Galentine’s Day, February 13, strap on your stilettos, grab your BFFs, and set your style GPS for the Sip & Shop pop-up event at En Vogue Boutique, located in Boca Center, the city’s premier gathering place to shop, dine and relax.



The event will take place from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday the 13th. Hosted by En Vogue Boutique owner Leah Salzman Jacobson, fêters can shop the boutique’s mélange of high-end fashion selections as well as essentials from other local, women-owned brands like Akoya, Beautycounter, Namaste Nail Sanctuary, Protect My Shoes, and Scentsability, who will all host pop-ups as part of the special event. Guests also have the opportunity to win raffle prizes from Waxing in the City and Diamonds Direct. A portion of the sales will benefit the Junior League of Boca Raton.



“Celebrating today’s women is what this special day is all about,” said Leah Salzman Jacobson, owner of En Vogue Boutique. “And there’s nothing more fun than shopping with friends, and marking the occasion with fabulous finds! I’m excited that a portion of these proceeds will benefit the Junior League of Boca Raton, an organization all about helping women.”

The local, women-owned brands will take advantage of Boca Center’s outdoor mall with stations surrounding Jacobson’s boutique to encourage social distancing and maintain COVID-19 protocols. FotoBoyz has also sponsored the event and will be providing a Galentines-themed photo booth.

Here’s the 4-1-1:

What: Galentine’s Sip & Shop

When: February 13, 2021; 12:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Where: En Vogue Boutique

Boca Center

5050 Town Center Circle

Boca Raton, FL

Stay in-the-know on all Boca Center happenings by visiting BocaCenter.com/events.

ABOUT BOCA CENTER

Formerly known as Crocker Center, Boca Center has been a staple in Boca Raton for over 30 years as a one-stop shop for your shopping, dining and self-care needs. Managed by Crocker Partners, the outdoor shopping center is currently home to over 20 businesses including Copperfish Kitchen, Just Salad, Namaste Nail Sanctuary, Peter’s Place Hair & Color and the newly opened Vivo Pizza + Pasta. To learn more, visit Boca Center.com.

ABOUT THE JUNIOR LEAGUE OF BOCA RATON

Throughout the year, JLBR members contribute more than 35,000 volunteer hours and donate more than $250,000 to support the organization’s mission of training volunteers, developing the potential of women and improving the South Florida community. To learn more about the JLBR, please contact the JLBR office at 561-620-2553 or visit www.JLBR.org. Connect on facebook.com/JuniorLeagueBocaRaton,ortwitter.com/JLBocaRaton