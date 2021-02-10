FAU Tech Runway Launch Applications Now Being Accepted

Boca Raton, FL – FAU Tech Runway® is now accepting applications for this year’s Launch Competition, which helps turn game-changing business ideas into thriving companies.

The 21 winners will join the next venture class program at FAU Tech Runway®, opening the doors to financial support, entrepreneurial education, free workspace, investor introductions, expert mentoring, marketing assistance, student interns, a close-knit entrepreneurial community and more.

“We are very proud of what our entrepreneurs are accomplishing, even during these unprecedented times,” said Jessica Beaver, associate director at FAU Tech Runway®. “Entrepreneurs are known to be innovators, risk takers and possess the ability to pivot, meeting needs borne out of crisis. FAU Tech Runway® is honored to continue providing much-needed support and resources as they move through their entrepreneurial journey.”

Since its inception in 2014, FAU Tech Runway® has helped launch more than 117 early-stage companies, creating 587 jobs and 200 internships; employing 96 FAU students; earning more than $275.5 million in revenue; and raising more than $113.4 million in investment capital.

The deadline to enter this year’s Launch Competition is Friday, March 12. To apply, click here. For more information on FAU Tech Runway®, visit fau.edu/techrunway.

About Florida Atlantic University:

Florida Atlantic University, established in 1961, officially opened its doors in 1964 as the fifth public university in Florida. Today, the University, with an annual economic impact of $6.3 billion, serves more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students at sites throughout its six-county service region in southeast Florida. FAU’s world-class teaching and research faculty serves students through 10 colleges: the Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters, the College of Business, the College for Design and Social Inquiry, the College of Education, the College of Engineering and Computer Science, the Graduate College, the Harriet L. Wilkes Honors College, the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine, the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing and the Charles E. Schmidt College of Science. FAU is ranked as a High Research Activity institution by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. The University is placing special focus on the rapid development of critical areas that form the basis of its strategic plan: Healthy aging, biotech, coastal and marine issues, neuroscience, regenerative medicine, informatics, lifespan and the environment. These areas provide opportunities for faculty and students to build upon FAU’s existing strengths in research and scholarship. For more information, visit www.fau.edu.