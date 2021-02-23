Community Partners of South Florida CEO Scott Hansel Accepted Into NeighborWorks Achieving Excellence Program

Scott Hansel

Program Is Collaborative Venture with Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government

Boca Raton, FL – Scott Hansel, CEO of Community Partners of South Florida, works every day to change the odds for communities. His organization dedicates themselves to addressing the strategic areas of mental health for children and families, housing accessibility, and building stronger support systems within communities. They know that to help residents, they need to change surrounding socioeconomic factors that stand in their way. Now, Hansel and the Community Partners team will have another tool in their belt once Hansel completes the NeighborWorks Achieving Excellence Program, a collaboration with Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.

The NeighborWorks Achieving Excellence Program is a performance-driven program that addresses organizational and community challenges. Participants benefit from one-on-one executive coaching, focused peer support and cutting-edge curriculum while applying their newly acquired skills and knowledge to their organizations. Hansel will use these new skills for the organization’s work toward ensuring equity, exploring emerging opportunities for cross-sectoral collaboration, and addressing mental health obstacles to achieve healthier neighborhoods.

Hansel, one of 52 high-performing leaders selected from across the United States for the program, is the only CEO from South Florida.

“Now more than ever, nonprofit leaders must be ready to identify and embrace emerging opportunities that will improve the health and economic mobility of the people they serve,” said Hansel. “Learning from the top leaders around the country about how they have driven performance and outcomes and become more resilient will benefit Community Partners of South Florida and our long-term sustainability immensely.”

Working to address the affordability and supply of housing is a priority for Community Partners of South Florida. They are the only Palm Beach County chartered member of NeighborWorks America, a national nonprofit organization that helps individuals, families and communities thrive through comprehensive approaches to housing affordability and community development.

About Community Partners of South Florida

Community Partners of South Florida isa $16 million comprehensive community development nonprofit agency headquartered in Riviera Beach that provides services to families facing social, emotional and financial adversity.By using a unique, breakthrough approach integrating housing and financial empowerment, child and family mental health, and community services, Community Partners creates self-sustaining families and communities and serves as a driver for growing its local economy. For more information about Community Partners of South Florida, visit cp-cto.org. Community Partners is a proud chartered affiliate ofNeighborworksAmerica, a national, nonpartisan nonprofit striving to make every community a place of opportunity. For more information onNeighborworksAmerica, please contact Hilary Rowe Wileyat [email protected].