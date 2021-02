Today Pedro Heizer talk with Ed Raine. Ed is the President and CEO of the nonprofit, Food For The Poor Inc. Take a listen about what Food For The Poor does and ways that you can help them!

Stay tuned, every Friday, Pedro chats with a local about their job, and highlights their organization in this business show that he shares with the city and all other amazing local businesses.

Follow the main news of the day at www.bocaratontribune.com/