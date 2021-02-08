Boca Raton Resident Arrested for Running through Super Bowl LV

Yuri Andrade, the 31-year-old Boca Raton resident, was arrested at Raymond James Stadium after running through the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LV.

Andrade charged the field in the middle of the game between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, holding his arms in victory while evading two security guards before eventually sliding into the end zone where State Troopers waited.

Adorning a bright pink leotard branded with the title “Vitaly Uncensored”, many have made the connection between Andrade and social media presence Vitaly Zdorovetskiy.

Following Andrade’s actions on Saturday evening, he now faces misdemeanor trespassing charges and is currently released after posting his $500 cash bond, reports WPTV.