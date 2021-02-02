Boca Raton Public Library Unveils New Storywalk® At Serenoa Glade Preserve In Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL – The Boca Raton Public Library is pleased to announce the addition of a StoryWalk to the Serenoa Glade Preserve at George Snow Park in Boca Raton. StoryWalk is a fun, educational activity that places a children’s storybook along a popular walking route in the community. The Serenoa StoryWalk will highlight books at easily viewable heights for young children up to 5 years old. This is the second Story Walk in the City of Boca Raton. The first StoryWalk opened in July 2020 at the Pondhawk Natural Area adjacent to the Spanish River Library. A different book will be displayed at each StoryWalk every two months to keep both StoryWalk learning experiences fresh and exciting.

The first book at the Serenoa Glade Preserve StoryWalk is called Dancing Feet! by Lindsey Craig, with illustrations by Marc Brown. Craig’s rollicking text features funny sound words (Tippity! Creepity! Stompity! Thumpity!), dancing animals, and a singsong beat, while Brown’s artwork is bright, textured, and joyful, a collage of simple shapes for kids to find and name.

StoryWalk was brought to Boca Raton through funding from Friends of the Boca Raton Public Library to help build children’s interest in reading while encouraging healthy activity. The Friends is a non-profit volunteer and membership organization dedicated to supporting the Boca Raton Public Library’s literacy programs and to increasing awareness of the Library’s educational and recreational contributions to the local community. The national StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard library.

StoryWalk is the perfect place for the whole family to explore a local landmark and enjoy outdoor activities.

The StoryWalk at Serenoa Glade Preserve is easily accessible for people of all ages from the George Snow Park parking lot at 1101 NW 15th Street, Boca Raton.